The Google Pixel 7a is one of the best phone deals Black Friday has to offer
It's not every day you can buy a great smartphone for only $374, but Black Friday is one of those days. For a limited time, buyers can get the Google Pixel 7a at 25% off as part of the Black Friday sales event, bringing its price down from $500 to $374.
Whether you're looking for a great phone on a budget for yourself, your kid, or as a Christmas gift, the Pixel 7a stands out as a midrange phone with great features.
The Google Pixel 7a, released in 2022, is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor, which gives it many of the smart capabilities that Pixel phones are known for. The Pixel 7a glides smoothly between apps and its photo processing delivers high-end editing of its 64MP camera captures.
Pixel 7a users can enjoy Long Exposure in the camera, as well as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur post processing that are available in high-end Pixel phones.
The Google Pixel 7a is available for $374 and supports wireless charging, up to 72-hour battery life, 8GB of RAM, Dual SIM, can filter out background noise during calls, VPN by Google One, and Pixel Call Assist to help you avoid spam calls.
If you're looking for an even lower price on a Pixel phone, you can also check out the $340 Google Pixel 6a.