The Jackery Explorer 1000 is one of the best portable power stations

Looking to get into portable power stations but put off by the price? Yeah, I hear this a lot, which is why I'm always on the lookout for fantastic deals.

And I've found on of the best portable power stations you can buy at a price that makes it a steal.

Jackery is one of the best brands on the market, and I've tested – and relied on for several weeks -- many of the company's units, ranging from tiny ones you can hold in your hand to huge ones on wheels. Here's one that falls into that Goldilocks zone of both price and portability -- the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station.

Jackery Explorer 1000 tech specs

Capacity : 1002Wh

: 1002Wh Battery Chemistry : Lithium-ion

: Lithium-ion Battery Cycle Life : 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity

: 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity AC Output (x3) : 110V, 60Hz, 1000W (2000W Peak)

: 110V, 60Hz, 1000W (2000W Peak) USB-A Output (x2) : 5V⎓2.4A, Quick Charge 3.0x1, 18W Max

: 5V⎓2.4A, Quick Charge 3.0x1, 18W Max USB-C Output (x2) : 18W Max, (5V, 9V, 12V up to 3A)

: 18W Max, (5V, 9V, 12V up to 3A) 12V Car Adapter (x1) : 12V⎓10A

: 12V⎓10A AC Input : Uses external AC charger provided

: Uses external AC charger provided DC Input : 24V⎓7.5A

: 24V⎓7.5A AC Adapter Charge Time : 7.5 Hours

: 7.5 Hours Car Adapter (12V) Charge Time : 14 Hours

: 14 Hours Solar Panel Charge Time : 8 hours using a SolarSaga 200W solar panel

: 8 hours using a SolarSaga 200W solar panel Weight : 22 lbs (10 kg)

: 22 lbs (10 kg) Warranty: 2-year warranty + 1-year extended warranty

This is a system that's built to last. From the high-quality lithium-ion batteries to the tough, impact resistant shell, the Explorer 1000 has been designed and built to survive the rigors of outdoor life, whether that be in the back of a truck or an off-grid camp. With 1000W of AC output at you disposal -- and the unit capable of handling peak surge loads up to 2000W without any worries -- this unit can power small and medium sized electrical devices such as coffee makers, electric grills, and CPAP machines without any problem.

For your gadgets, there are two USB-C and USB-A ports, perfect for smartphones and tablets.

The LCD display on the from of the unit is simple to read and tells you everything you need to know, from the charge level of the battery to how much power is going into and out of the unit.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is ideal for emergencies and power outages Jackery

This is also perfect for those who want a power station to handle emergencies, such as those that arise during a storm or whatever else Mother Nature can throw at you.

If you want a kit that comes with a 200W SolarSaga solar panel to go with the portable power station, know you are getting an absolute beast of a panel.

Measuring 2-foot x 2-foot square and 2 inches thick packed, it expends out to a panel that is 7-foot 7 inches long by 2 foot high. The panels are IP67 rated for water resistance, but Jackery does not recommend using them in the rain as water could infiltrate the power ports.

ZDNET's buying advice

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is a solid, expandable portable power station. If you're in the market for a power station, either for in-home use or for your outdoor adventures, it is an excellent choice that should give you years of use. And if problems do befall your unit, you can fall back on Jackery's excellent warranty.