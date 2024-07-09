The M1 version of Apple's ultra-light MacBook Air. Apple

Earlier this year, as part of its new partnership with Apple, Walmart began selling MacBook laptops directly in their stores for $699. Right now, the shopping giant is offering an incredible sale on the new-in-box M1 MacBook Air for $649, just in time for back to school, and right on time for the Walmart Deals event.

This is the 2020 version of Apple's hugely popular lighter-than-air laptop series that still packs a punch today with great battery life, bright display, and 8GB of memory all in the ultra-portable and lightweight design that the series is known for. The MacBook Air with Apple's first-generation Silicon chip still holds its own in 2024, especially at this price point.

Review: M1 Macbook Air

We reviewed the M1 MacBook Air back in 2020, and then again in 2022, and concluded that the fan-favorite laptop still holds up as a solid mobile workstation with a host of useful features. If you prefer to shop at Best Buy, a similar deal is available there too. You can grab the M1 MacBook Air for $699 (save $300).

Equipped with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4, the laptop features a large trackpad, 13.3-inch Retina display and 8-core CPU that's compatible with a suite of commonly used workplace apps, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Google Drive, and Microsoft Office.

At $649, this is the lowest price for the M1 version of the MacBook Air that we've seen. So, now's your chance to spring on these savings if you've had your eye on a MacBook Air, or want to pick up a second, ultra-portable laptop to supplement a desktop or less-portable machine.

The M1 MacBook Air first retailed for $999 when it was released, but Apple sells refurbished versions for $799, making these deals even better than anything Apple is offering. The M1 MacBook Air is available in three different colors: gold, space gray, and silver. Snag these savings while you can.

When will this deal expire? Walmart's new partnership with Apple allows them to sell computers and laptops directly to customers, a first for the retailer. As such, there's no expiration date for the M1 MacBook Air for $649, but they almost certainly won't stay in stock long at this price. Similarly, Best Buy's $699 price has potential to sell out quick, too. However, deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.