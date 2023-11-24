'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Nanoleaf 4D will level up your next binge-watching session for $100 this Black Friday
Nanoleaf's popular TV sync camera light strip is down to $100 as part of a Black Friday 2023 discount. The Nanoleaf 4D makes for an immersive TV-watching experience thanks to a screen mirroring system that intelligently extends the colors from your TV to the wall around it.
Also: The best Black Friday deals available right now
If you enjoy gathering around your TV to binge-watch your favorite TV shows, play video games, or watch a movie with friends, you should check out the Nanoleaf 4D. A trimmable smart light strip that goes on the back of TVs of up to 85 inches in size, the 4D system features a camera that processes what is onscreen to extend the onscreen color outside the TV.
This makes for an immersive experience, especially during movies or while playing video games, as the light strip matches the colors in real time and blends them with fluidity. Imagine watching a Christmas movie this holiday season with the colors bursting out of the screen and onto the wall behind and around your TV.
And if privacy is a big concern, rest assured that the 4D camera doesn't record any footage, so it cannot store anything. The Nanoleaf 4D camera only processes the onscreen colors to mirror them in real time.
As part of Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale, the Nanoleaf 4D is available for only $100. If you're looking for the perfect way to level up your streaming or gaming experience, then you should take advantage of this deal before it's gone.