The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is $650 off, an all-time low price even after Prime Day
Roborock dropped the price of one of its best two-in-one robot vacuum and mop, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, on Amazon during Prime Day and the deal is still live right now. Occasionally, Roborock has dropped the price by $400, specifically around Black Friday, but this $650 discount is the biggest price drop yet for the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. If you've been eyeing a high-end machine to take the stress out of vacuuming and mopping, there isn't a better time or deal.
Prime Day is a great time to buy a robot vacuum, with discounts on even the best robots throughout the two-day event and after. The Roborock S8 Ultra, at 41% off, is an amazing deal if you want a hands-free robot vacuum and mop combination.
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra: This 2-in-1 vacuum can do just about everything.
The S8 Pro Ultra is a self-cleaning, self-emptying, self-drying, and self-refilling machine, meaning it's a completely hands-free cleaning experience. It keeps my floors looking fantastic despite having a baby, two big dogs, and an indoor cat constantly making messes and shedding. I've spent over half a year with the S8 Pro Ultra running daily through my home, so when I tell you I love it, I mean it.
Very few robot vacuums can efficiently handle the amount of dog hair that gets on my carpet, and the S8 Pro Ultra is one of them. With suction up to 6,000Pa, you can choose how much power you need for each job. My tile flooring doesn't need the maximum power, but my carpet certainly does. Pairing all that power with the VibraRise 2.0 Mopping System, my tile floors shine at the end of every cleaning job.
You don't need to worry about your carpets or rugs getting wet. The S8 Pro Ultra lifts the mop head as needed. The DuoRoller Riser brush can also be lifted, meaning that the robot is as efficient as possible when traveling from one end of your home to the other to complete a job. This isn't a necessary feature, but it is a thoughtful one, to say the least.
I love my Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, especially at this price. It's high-end, capable, low-maintenance, and intelligent, a robot vacuum recipe for success.
