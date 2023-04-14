This $28 light stick will add drama to your photos and video without breaking the bank

Neewer TL96RGB magnetic handheld light wand Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

If you want to take your photography or videography to the next level, there's one accessory that I highly recommend getting: a light.

Getting good light on the subject -- whether that be you in a selfie, product photos for Etsy or eBay, still life, vlogging, or whatever -- can make a massive difference.

Also: This $17 headlamp is as close to perfection as lights get

Problem is, finding a decent light that doesn't break the bank is tricky. Professional photography gear can set you back hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

So, imagine my surprise when I found a light that was packed with high-end features, and a rechargeable battery, for only $28.

The Neewer TL96RGB magnetic handheld light wand ticks all the boxes for me.

ZDNET RECOMMENDS Neewer TL96RGB magnetic handheld light wand A small, handheld rechargeable LED light that offers fantastic output, rich colors, lots of controls and settings, two-hour battery life, and 20 built-in effects (such as lightning, party, fireworks, cop car, candle, and more). View at Amazon

Neewer TL96RGB tech specs

LED count : 96 RGB

: 96 RGB Color : Full RGB range

: Full RGB range Output : 6W, 800 lux/0.5 m

: 6W, 800 lux/0.5 m Illumination angle : 120°

: 120° Color temperature : 2500K (warm white) to 8500K (cold white)

: 2500K (warm white) to 8500K (cold white) Brightness adjustment : 0 – 100%

: 0 – 100% Power : 2500mAh rechargeable lithium battery USB-C charging

: 2500mAh rechargeable lithium battery USB-C charging Battery life : 2 hours

: 2 hours Attachment features : Magnet and ¼-20 screw thread on both ends

: Magnet and ¼-20 screw thread on both ends Display : OLED

: OLED Special effects features : 20

: 20 Length : 10.8cm/4.3 inch

: 10.8cm/4.3 inch Width : 4cm/1.6 inch

: 4cm/1.6 inch Weight: 134g/4.7oz

I like this light; I like it a lot.

Everything from its compact size, brilliant battery life, super light output, and the dazzling array of colors it can create make it an absolute powerhouse.

Also: My favorite USB-C accessory of all time scores a magnetic upgrade

On the back of the unit are four buttons -- on/off, up, down, and mode -- along with a small OLED display and a USB-C charging port. The buttons allow you to control the color, intensity, and mode of the light, as well as choose from 20 different effects -- such as cop car, lightning, fireworks, TV, candle, pulse effect, and more.

The cool "Cop Car" blue light mode Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The controls are easy to master quickly, and quite simple compared to some other portable lights I've used that use fiddly rotating wheels and tiny buttons.

The OLED display on the back gives you an easy-to-read yet discreet overview of what the light is doing.

OLED display, charging port, and controls are seen on the back of the Neewer TL96RGB magnetic handheld light wand. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

There's a ¼-20 tripod screw thread top and bottom for attaching the light to tripods and stands. The back of the light is also magnetic, allowing it to be stuck onto metal surfaces.

Battery life is a very acceptable two hours, but the lights can also be run from power banks or wall chargers, allowing for unlimited run time.

Also: This $30 USB-C cable includes a surprisingly awesome feature

The only thing better than one light is, well, two of them. And Neewer knows this and offers them in a twin pack. I find that by having two, I can get far better control over the lighting, and generate truly professional results from two lights that I can slip into my pocket.

Two lights are better than one! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

They are also super useful for illuminating objects in my light box when taking product photos.

Product photography is displayed in my lightbox. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

If you're looking for a light -- or two -- to help take your photos and video to the next level, the Neewer TL96RGB magnetic handheld light wand is perfect. The price and ease of use make them great for beginners, but the great light output and cool features mean they'll also be relevant once you've made the leap to being a professional.