This $45 mini screwdriver kit has a useful LED screen - and I highly recommend it

The Arrowmax SES Ultra Electric Mini Power Screwdriver kit

It's a high-quality screwdriver with near-perfect torque settings and excellent battery life.



You can't charge the screwdriver outside of the box.

Screwdrivers are a staple of any toolbox, but manual ones can be tiring to use and aren't always the best tool for the job. Electric screwdrivers are a more efficient option that can take the stress out of DIY tasks, and I love using them. They've even replaced my precision screwdrivers in delicate work, such as working on laptops and smartphones.

For the past few weeks, I've been using the Arrowmax SES Ultra Electric Mini Power Screwdriver kit, and it has quickly become my favorite precision screwdriver kit for its ease of use and helpful display.

Arrowmax SES Ultra Electric Mini Power Screwdriver kit tech specs

Five adjustable torque settings (0.05 to 0.4 Nm, with manual 3 Nm setting)

Clockwise and counter-clockwise rotation

A total of 70 different S2 steel precision bits

500mAh large-capacity battery

Built-in OLED display

Built-in four shadowless LED lights

USB-C for charging

Assembling PCs by hand can be grueling work, so having an electric screwdriver on deck has been a game-changer for me. As computers get more lightweight, I find myself working with smaller screws: sometimes far smaller than a grain of rice. These screws require a delicate touch, making a good mini electric screwdriver kit an essential tool.

The SES Ultra kit is a modern take on the precision screwdriver. The pencil-style screwdriver has an ergonomic design that allows it to be gripped firmly for extended periods with easy-to-use controls. It also has a sensible range of torque settings: enough to break small fasteners free but not so much as to cause mayhem.

The 500mAh battery can handle up to 900 precision screws on a single full charge, and the screwdriver can be recharged using the USB-C connector built into the storage case.

There are also four built-in shadowless LED lights for illuminating the workspace, which is super helpful.

The bits that come with the kit are also among the highest quality available. They are precision-cut and fit the fasteners perfectly, reducing the risk of chewing up a screw head and causing chaos. The better the bits, the easier the job.

There's also a bit magnetizer for charging and demagnetizing bits. This is especially helpful for working with smartphones, laptops, keyboards, glasses, RC toys, and drones, where a magnetic charge could damage sensitive electronics.

The bottom line is that the Arrowmax SES Ultra Electric Mini Power Screwdriver kit is as helpful as it is powerful. I've used it to drive a few hundred fasteners so far, and it's performed admirably each time. It fits comfortably in the hand, has all the power you need without chewing up or breaking fasteners, and holds enough charge for several months of use.

And right now, it's on sale for just $45, making it my recommended go-to for anyone who works with small screws on computers, smartphones, or other electronic devices.