This great cordless vacuum is just $47 during Prime Day sale
Cordless handheld vacuums are a prized commodity in my home – we have a dedicated one in our garage just to vacuum our cars as needed, which is quite often with three little kids in car seats. However, a powerful and affordable portable cordless vacuum is hard to find. Enter the 80% off Monozel handheld vacuum cleaner -- available now for only $47 during Amazon's Prime Day sale.
This strong cordless vacuum features 15,000Pa of suction power in a lightweight, 1.4-pound unit. The Monozel cordless vacuum cleaner is highly rated, with buyers remarking on its strong suction and long battery life, especially in such a small package.
With three separate batteries at 2000mAh each, the Monozel features up to 28 minutes of battery life. But USB-C charging lets you recharge anywhere, including your car or a power bank.
The dust chamber and enclosure design resemble a compact version of a Dyson cordless vacuum. Just one click of dismantling empties the dustbin and provides access to clean the inside of the unit. Testing in the lab revealed high success in vacuuming black rice from various surfaces, although its pick-up of sand on mid-pile carpet proved effective but average.
Each Monozel cordless vacuum includes a wide mouth brush, a thin, long nozzle attachment, and a long flexible hose to reach under furniture and air vents, for example. The vacuum has an LED light to ensure visibility in dark places such as a car, and buyers get two washable filters for longevity.
