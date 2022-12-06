This is the best way to add more ports to my MacBook or iPad Pro

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I know we're moving more and more to a wireless world, but I still need my ports.
USB-C, HDMI, even a few USB-A ports are handy.
This is why, as much as I love my new M2-powered iPad Pro, I find that single USB-C port really restrictive.
Until now.
Also: The 2022 M2 Apple iPad Pro is my (drone) copilot
Enter into the equation the Satechi USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 (don't let that M1 fool you, this works just as well on M2 hardware).
Note that dual-HDMI support requires the installation of SiliconMotion InstantView software.
The USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 features dual 4K HDMI display ports (60Hz/30Hz), a USB-C port for charging, a separate USB-C data port (this is so useful when I'm editing drone footage on my iPad Pro), and two extra USB-A 3.0 data ports. And all this from a single USB-C connection.
As is the case with all Satechi products, this adapter is not only functional but beautiful. Packaged in a brushed aluminum housing, it matches the fit, finish, and feel of Apple products.
Also: Don't waste your money on these Apple products
And given that it's pretty compact -- 12 x 6 x 1.8 cm, and weighing in at 140 g -- it's small enough to slip into a pocket or your iPad or laptop bag.
As with almost all Satechi products, I don't have a bad thing to say about the USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1. I suppose if pushed for a tweak, I do sometimes feel like the cable on the adapter is a bit on the small side, and that it was detachable. But I also know that if it was detachable, I'd detach it, use it somewhere else, and not have it when I needed it.
And if it were longer, it would add to the bulk and clutter.
No, the Satechi USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 is as close to perfection as an adapter can be.