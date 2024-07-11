'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This Nespresso machine brews barista-quality coffee at home, and it's 34% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day
There was a time I refused to drink coffee at home because no matter how strong of a coffee pod I bought for my Keurig, the coffee always tasted watered down. I started wondering whether I'd ever achieve the same hand-crafted coffee shop taste at home -- until I was gifted the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi.
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024 is back July 16-17: Everything to know, plus deals to shop now
With this Nespresso machine, I can make a regular cup of coffee or an espresso shot, which can then be used to make a latte, cappuccino, and more -- all at the touch of a button while keeping the flavor of the real thing a barista would make.
This has been one of the best additions to my kitchen, and I am pretty confident anyone investing in it would feel the same way. The best part is that the machine is 34% off today on Amazon, making it only $132 compared to its usual $199 price tag.
The machine is the gift that keeps on giving because you'll save tons of money. Instead of spending up to $7 a drink every morning at a coffee shop, you can have your drink of choice on command whenever you want -- for the cost of a pod, which starts at around $1.
Also: The 25 best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals
This specific model is also convenient because it has a swiveling water tank, making it easier to find a place for the gadget in your kitchen. For that reason, it is also a lot less bulky than most coffee machines. The tank holds 60 ounces of water, enabling you to make around 12 cups of coffee at 5 ounces each or 7 cups at 7.7 ounces each before having to refill the tank.
After reading this post, ZDNET's David Gewirtz decided to get the machine himself. Since then, he has become an avid fan, using the machine regularly to brew some mid-day pick-me-up cups or treat himself to a quality cup of coffee.
Whether you want to upgrade your coffee game for yourself or gift someone a better coffee experience at this price, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi is a great buy.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.