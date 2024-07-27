This power station has an irreplaceable emergency feature

The Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 Portable Power Station 1500W. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500



It offers high-speed charging and a massive 3,000W peak surge load.



The portable jump cables

With so many power stations on the market (I've tested several dozen this year alone), it's clear that differentiation often comes down to brand, capacity, and power output. However, it's refreshing to see a power station that offers something truly different, especially when it's a feature that's invaluable during an emergency.

The Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 stands out in the crowded power station market. While it can handle all the usual tasks like charging USB devices, connecting to solar panels, and outputting AC power, it offers a unique feature: the ability to jump-start your car. It requires the cables that are sold separately, but it adds a significant benefit, especially in emergency situations.

Oh, and it also has a super-fast recharge time, which is another feature that is extra useful in an emergency.

Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 tech specs

Capacity : 1,548Wh (expandable to 3,96Wh with optional FlashSpeed 1500 battery

: 1,548Wh (expandable to 3,96Wh with optional Cell Chemistry : LiFeP04 (Lithium iron phosphate)

: LiFeP04 (Lithium iron phosphate) AC Output : 3x 110V/60Hz, 1,500W (3,000W peak surge load), AC Input : 100-130V, 1,500W Max

: 3x 110V/60Hz, 1,500W (3,000W peak surge load), : 100-130V, 1,500W Max USB-A Output : 3x 5V/2.4A

: 3x 5V/2.4A Quick Charge 3.0 Output : 1x 18W, 5/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

: 1x 18W, 5/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A USB-C Output : 2x PD 100W, 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A

: 2x PD 100W, 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A Car Output : 1x 12V/10A

: 1x 12V/10A DC Output : 2x 12V/10A, DC Input : 12-20V, 200W Max

: 2x 12V/10A, : 12-20V, 200W Max Anderson Input (Solar) : 30-60V, 400W Max

: 30-60V, 400W Max Charge Time : Fully charged in 1 hour using a 1,500W AC input

: Fully charged in 1 hour using a 1,500W AC input LED Light Power : 5 modes (low/medium/high/strobe/SOS)

: 5 modes (low/medium/high/strobe/SOS) UPS Function : Yes, <20ms switchover time

: Yes, <20ms switchover time Through Charging : Yes

: Yes Weight : 41.5 lbs

: 41.5 lbs Dimensions: 15.6 x 10.5 x 11-inches

Note that I am testing the UK version of the Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500, but other than the plugs, it is identical to the US version.

At first glance, the FlashSpeed 1500 appears to be a typical power station with a 1,500Ah capacity. It has a box-like design filled with batteries and convenient grab handles on the sides. The front panel hosts an array of ports and a display that provides an overview of the power station's status and performance.

But look closer and you'll see some useful features. For example, there's a compartment on the top for storage. I find this spot particularly useful for cables and the like.

The top compartment is handy for cable storage. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

On the back there's an LED strip light that is perfect for camping or emergencies, and has five modes -- low, medium, high, strobe, and SOS.

Then there are the flaps that cover the port that power the jumper cables. At first I was a little confused by these as there were no jump cables, and no information in the manual about how to use this feature, but then I did some digging and found out the jump cables are just sold separately.

Another impressive feature of the Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 is its rapid recharge time. Unlike typical power stations that take several hours to charge via mains, this unit goes from flat to full in just one hour. This is a remarkable achievement for a power station of this capacity.

The fast recharge time not only offers convenience, but is invaluable during emergencies. During power outages, when electricity might only be available for a few hours, the Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 can quickly top up its batteries, ensuring you're prepared for the next outage.

And if you want even more capacity, the FlashSpeed 1500 has a port that allows you to connect it to an expansion pack.

While the Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 is a reliable, well-made power station with a 1,500Ah capacity, it does have a few minor drawbacks. The handles, for instance, are not very comfortable due to the plastic seam running down them. Additionally, the screen can be a bit dim and hard to read, especially in bright sunlight.

The front panel is a bit difficult to read in bright sunlight. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

It also surprises me that a power station that can jump start a 12V vehicle doesn't come with the cables to carry it out, and they will cost you an additional $22. And even if you buy them, they're rather short and inconvenient to use. You can make it work, but it could have been designed a lot better.

However, none of these issues are deal-breakers, and the overall functionality and unique features make it a solid choice.

ZDNET's buying advice

When going off-grid, I often bring a mains battery charger to recharge my car's battery in case it gets depleted. With the Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 -- and the optional jump cables -- I can now jump-start my car in an emergency rather than waiting for the battery to charge. This is a fantastic feature, providing peace of mind and convenience. However, that the jump cables should really be included as standard.