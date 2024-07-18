'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This ultra-thin power bank is a must-have travel gadget (and it's still on sale)
What's the deal?
The Auskang 5,000 mAh power bank is still discounted in this post-Amazon Prime Day deal, letting you pick one up for $16.
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The Auskang 5,000 mAh power bank is available on Amazon for $21.
- It's small and thin, yet robust, and delivers on all its promises.
- I wish it could be recharged using the built-in USB-C port.
I've got a thing for chunky power banks: there's something about bigger devices that feels reassuring with all the power they can hold. That said, I'm acutely aware that the bigger the power bank, the more likely it is to be left behind, leaving my devices without those sweet electrons.
I've tested portable chargers of all sizes, but recently I had the chance to get my hands on the Auskang 5,000 mAh power bank, an ultra-thin device that's about the same thickness as a stack of coins, and it didn't disappoint.View at Amazon
Auskang 5,000mAh power bank tech specs
- Capacity: 5,000mAh
- Outputs:
Built-in USB-C cable: 5V⎓2.1A max
USB-C port: 5V⎓2.1A max
- Input:
USB-C port: 5V⎓1.5A max
- Recharge time: 3.5 hours at 5V⎓1.5A
- Protections: Overcharge, overdischarge, overvoltage, overcurrent, and short circuits
- Battery type: Li-polymer
- Shell: 304 stainless steel
- Size: 124 x 66 x 6.8 mm
- Weight: 130g
- Finishes: Beige, Black, Blue, Pink
The first thing that's utterly striking about this power bank is how thin it is. It's really thin, much thinner than my iPhone, and about the thickness of a few credit cards or a few coins.
When I first saw it, I thought it might be plastic and worried that the battery could bend and catch fire in my pocket. Fortunately, everything is encased in a stainless steel shell that has so far resisted everything I've thrown at it.
Sure, I'm certain I could bend it in half if I tried, but the same goes for my phone or tablet. What matters is that it's strong enough to handle day-to-day life.
The power bank has all the basics you'd expect -- there's a power button, four LEDs showing current charge levels, and a USB-C port that can both charge devices and recharge the power bank itself.
It also features a built-in USB-C connector on a short pigtail cable for charging any device with a USB-C port. This brilliant twist adds versatility, meaning you don't need to carry an extra cable or rely on wireless charging. Prefer a Lightning connector instead of USB-C? No problem! There's a version available with just that.
The two outputs allow the power bank to either charge two devices simultaneously or be charged while it's charging another device. This makes it incredibly handy for those on-the-go moments when you need reliable power without the bulk.
I put this power bank through the wringer, and it passed all my tests with flying colors. The power outputs and input match up to the spec sheet, and the power bank can operate at full capacity for extended periods without overheating.
Perhaps most importantly, the success of this power bank has cured me of the need to always carry the biggest one I can find. It offers 5,000mAh of capacity, which isn't a huge amount, but it's enough to charge a modern smartphone about once over. If you need more than that, you'll need bigger pockets for a bigger power bank or access to AC power.
ZDNET's buying advice
The Auskang 5,000mAh power bank is perfect for on-the-go use with your smartphone. It's small, light, and packs a punch. The only criticism I have is that it can't be charged using the built-in USB-C cable; you'll need a separate cable for that. Yet another item to carry makes it harder to travel light. Think of this power bank as more of a one-and-done use case.
Overall, for around $20, the Auskang offers a lot of bang for your buck. If you're looking for something small, thin, and robust enough to survive in a pocket or bag, it's a great buy.
