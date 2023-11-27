'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This no-fee video doorbell can guard your packages and it's 30% off on Cyber Monday
If you're looking for a reliable video doorbell that can help protect your home and comes with the bonus of being affordable, then let me introduce you to the Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340.
This doorbell has two 2K-resolution cameras: one that gives you the traditional visibility of who's at your front door and another pointed downwards to let you know when a package has been delivered. The affordability bonus can be attributed to a Cyber Monday deal, which brings the doorbell down from $180 to $126.
Eufy Security just launched a new line of dual-camera security devices, which included this doorbell as one of the options. The new E340 video doorbell's two cameras deliver real-time notifications to your mobile device when a person is detected and a package is delivered.
Add the HomeBase 3 and the E340 dual doorbell can also confidently identify who's at the door by name. This is powered by artificial intelligence technology within the HomeBase 3 that allows users to name the faces the camera detects to let you know when 'James' or 'Lisa' are detected at the front door instead of just "a person."
Eufy's Delivery Guard technology notifies you when packages are delivered and picked up and lets you set up zone restrictions to avoid false alerts. You can also set up the Eufy video doorbell E340 to trigger an alarm when someone approaches a package at your door, which can be a siren or a voice response, with the option to activate it at custom times. I also have mine to alert me each night of any uncollected packages at the front door, which reminds me to bring them in before bed.
You can get the Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340 for only $126 as part of the Cyber Monday sale, which is 30% off for a limited time. It features 2K-resolution video recording, 8GB of local storage, color night vision with a clear viewing distance of up to 16ft, and, my personal favorite, no monthly fees.