Tile's new QR stickers offer Bluetooth-free tracking for low-tech enthusiasts

Tile

This week, Tile released QR code stickers meant to help you keep "track" of your stuff without having to compromise your personal information. The stickers don't require a Bluetooth connection to find your lost item.

After Life360 acquired Tile last year and Apple entered the Bluetooth tracker market with AirTags, Tile has been rethinking how trackers can recover items. This time, they're doing it with less technology. These QR code tracking stickers might be the best option for people looking for more ways to keep their personal information private.

The "Lost and Found" labels use QR codes to help someone who found a lost item return it to its owner. Use the Tile app to activate the stickers, place the sticker on a smooth, dry surface, and now you're ready to misplace your coffee mug.

After activating the sticker and positioning it on your item of choice, when it's lost, the person who found it scans the code. After scanning the code, the finder will receive your provided phone number or email and contact you to set up an opportunity to return your item.

Because Lost and Found stickers are not Bluetooth compatible, the person who found your item won't know your location. But this means should you lose your thing, you won't know its location, either.

You can create a spare email or use another phone number, like a Google Voice number, to set up your Tile sticker. This way, a stranger with your lost item does not have any of your personal contact information but can still contact you about your missing item.

Tile recommends these stickers for less essential items you'd prefer not to lose, but without which your life wouldn't necessarily fall apart. For Lost and Found labels, things like your favorite coffee mug or AirPods case are suitable.

In a press release, Life360 CEO Chris Hulls said, "This is the first of many steps Life360 and Tile combined are taking to make every day easier with ways to stay organized, connected with family members, and safe."

Earlier this year, Tile released "Scan and Secure," a feature that lets users know if a Tile Bluetooth tracker is following them. Software like Scan and Secure became popular with companies that manufacture Bluetooth-enabled devices after user complaints of people using tracking devices to stalk others.

Tile's Lost and Found stickers are priced at $15 for three sheets, each containing five stickers, making the price per sticker $1.