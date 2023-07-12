My favorite MacBook USB-C charger just dropped to less than $70 on Amazon

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you have a laptop that needs 140W, then having a spare charger is handy. And if you don't actually need the whole 140W from a single port, then a 140W charger with several ports allows for fast-charging several devices simultaneously.
If you want that kind of power, the new Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C charger is the charger you need.
Physically, the charger is 22% smaller than the charger Apple ships with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and that charger features a single USB-C port. The Nexode 140W has two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port, making it a lot more versatile than Apple's charger.
Inside, the Nexode 140W charger is powered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. This allows for the charger to be smaller, more power-efficient, and run cooler than older chargers based on silicon technology.
You use less power, and the planet benefits.
Read the review: Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C charger
Using a single USB-C port allows for up to 140W of power. Using both USB-C ports at the same time allows for 65W per port, and using a USB-A and USB-C port allows the USB-A port to draw 22.5A and the USB-C port to draw 100W.
Where all three ports are in use, the USB-A port delivers 22.5W, with the USB-C ports putting out 45W and 65W, respectively.
I've been using a Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C charger for close to a year now and it's been been flawlessly reliable.