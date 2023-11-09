'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Upgrade your display with this 4K monitor for $250
This holiday season, Desklab has a special treat for tech enthusiasts and productivity aficionados: a portable 4K touchscreen monitor. Combining sleek design with cutting-edge features, this innovative device promises to be the perfect companion for those seeking to enhance their computing experience.
Your eyes may have finally adjusted to your small screens with their suboptimal resolution, but there's no need to settle for less. Connecting to the Desklab monitor can reduce eye strain and provide a more comfortable viewing experience, which can be especially crucial for long hours of work or entertainment. And there's never been a better time to take the plunge. Until 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov.16, this monitor can be yours for only $250.
This monitor boasts a generously sized 15.6-inch responsive touchscreen, providing ample real estate to extend your display while allowing you to effortlessly navigate your apps and programs with a simple swipe of your finger. The slim and lightweight design ensures that you can easily slip it into your bag or backpack, making it the perfect companion for your travels or work-from-anywhere adventures. Furthermore the jaw-dropping 4K resolution will deliver breathtaking visuals with razor-sharp clarity.
With a range of ports, including USB-C, HDMI, and a 3.5mm auxiliary port, connectivity will be a breeze with this monitor, whether you need to link up to a laptop, desktop, smartphone, tablet, or gaming console. It's a versatile companion for all your tech gadgets that have been designed to receive touchscreen signals.
With the Desklab Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor, there's no need for complicated setups or driver installations. Simply plug it in, and you're ready to go. This functionality helps you spend more time enjoying your content and less time fussing with configurations.
Until Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get the Desklab portable 4K touchscreen monitor for only $250.