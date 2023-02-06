'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Let's be real, everybody wants something for Valentine's Day -- whether it's a simple handwritten note or a slice of cake from their favorite restaurant. Roses and chocolate are great, but also basic. After Peloton faced backlash for a holiday commercial of a man giving a woman an exercise bike, I don't recommend gifting fitness equipment to your significant other either (unless they ask for it).
A gift card seems too impersonal for a partner, but you don't have to make a grand gesture to express how you feel, either. If you're shopping for something special this February, don't fret. I found the best tech gifts to show your significant other how much you care this Valentine's Day.
Must read:
Your partner will love these tech gifts almost as much as you this Valentine's Day.
Does your significant other's phone always die while you're Facetiming? Or maybe your messages stop delivering because, surprise, surprise, their phone ran out of battery, again.
You can kill two birds with one stone this Valentine's Day by giving your partner a portable charger. Not only will you be able to communicate better, but you'll also alleviate a dead-phone problem they deal with every day. And that's romantic.
Anker's portable charger is slim, powerful, and compatible with various smartphones via USB-C cable. The device can charge an iPhone 12 from 0 to 100% twice before needing another charge itself.
If your partner loses their keys or wallet every day, it's time to give them an AirTag. It's a small, coin-like GPS device that you can attach to any item, and the simple one-tap setup connects it to your iPhone or iPad. You name each AirTag based on the object it's attached to and track it in the Find My app.
Also: How to track an AirTag
You can buy one AirTag or invest in a pack of four, which can come in handy if your partner needs to track other items, like a motorcycle or laptop bag. The best part? You can play a noise on the AirTag when it's lost in couch cushions or dirty laundry.
Also: 5 ways AirTags can simplify your life (beyond tracking keys)
If you're celebrating a long-distance relationship this Valentine's Day, the best gift will make visiting each other easier. And you don't have to invest in a luggage set or vacation together -- a small, thoughtful gesture can go a long way.
The iMangoo Shockproof case can fit a laptop charger, phone charger, earbuds, and extra cable all in a compact case measuring 7 x 4 inches. There's nothing worse than reaching in your carry-on for a charger and pulling out 3 cords like a magician pulling fabric out of a top hat. This cable case will neatly organize your partner's chargers, making traveling with charged devices a breeze.
Plus, this case has an average 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon based on nearly 16,000 reviews.
Some say coffee is the beverage of love. If your partner owns a mug that says "don't talk to me before coffee," an Ember travel mug is the perfect gift. It's a portable electric mug that keeps liquid warm for hours on end, so your partner can stay caffeinated all day long.
The travel version can hold up to 12 ounces of liquid, and you can adjust the temperature from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit using the companion app on your smartphone. And luckily you won't have to worry about safety, because the mug automatically turns off after two hours of inactivity.
You may already own a Nespresso machine or beloved pour-over, but you can also check out our coffee-lovers gift guide for more niche gift ideas. Or you can opt for the original mug-style Ember mug to sip your favorite coffee at home all day long.
Read the review: Ember mug review
Let's face it. Everyone's relationship is healthier when you catch more Zzz's. Help your partner rest better with an alarm clock that personalizes their nighttime routine and makes unwinding after a long day easier.
The Hatch Restore alarm clock offers unique meditative recordings to help you fall asleep, while white noise ensures you stay in deep REM. Plus, the clock mimics a sunset with lighting and even functions as a soft-glow reading light, if your partner loves reading paperbacks (or is just not a fan of the Kindle).
If you dropped the ball on holiday gifts, now is your chance for redemption (we won't judge). The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum and mop will release you from the doghouse. It's an automatic self-filling and self-emptying robot vacuum and a mop that cleans your floors without you having to lift a finger. Need I say more?
Whether your partner is a clean freak or a slob, this robot vacuum will bring joy and sparkling floors into their life. There are many robot vacuums on the market, but none perform with the consistency and durability of Roborocks. Yes, this model costs $1,400. But can you really put a number on love?
Also: Which Roborock robot vacuum is right for you? The top models compared
A digital picture frame is an excellent way to reflect on your favorite memories together. Seeing an image of you with your partner can brighten their day and even make them laugh. And the best part is, you don't have to commit to a single photo. Once you download the Nixplay app, you can create different photo playlists to display on the Wi-Fi-compatible digital frame.
The frame can be oriented vertically or horizontally and automatically rotates photos. Plus, a built-in light sensor automatically adjusts the brightness based on ambient light.
If your partner enjoys opening a nice bottle of Cabernet at the end of a long week, the Oster electric wine opener is the perfect Valentine's gift. The electric device can remove a cork in seconds, and it comes with a foil cutter for easily removing seals.
If you love to cook and share a bottle of vino with your partner, the Oster electric wine opener is the perfect device -- especially if you're celebrating the day of love together with a toast.
The device makes opening wine more fun, and the sleek design can elevate any home bar. Plus, it weighs less than a pound and the battery will last for months on a single charge.
A personalized playlist is a heartfelt gift for a partner, whether you're compiling your favorite songs together or recreating the first mixtape he ever gave you (queue: awww). Creating a playlist is free if you already have a subscription to Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud, but make sure you use the same music streaming service.
All you have to do is send them the link, and you can even set the playlist as "collaborative" so your partner can add songs from their own profile, too. Crafting a playlist and adding more songs over time is a great way to capture memories and share your favorite tunes, romantic or otherwise.
If you and your partner have agreed to a no-gift policy this February, you can still make Valentine's Day feel special with a date night. Whether you're hiring a babysitter for a night on the town or watching a movie at home, sending your partner a calendar invite can be a funny way to build anticipation while setting aside time for each other.
For now, you can still access ChatGPT for free. After you make an account, all you have to do is type in a prompt. For example: "Write a Valentine's Day poem" or "Write a Valentine's Day poem about cupid for my partner of 10 years." The more context you provide, the more detailed the lyrics.
Also: What is ChatGPT and why does it matter? Here's everything you need to know
The options are endless, really. Once you start chatting, I'm sure something creative will come to mind -- and bot.
Here are five more Valentine's gifts on sale right now.
There's nothing more romantic than solving a problem for your partner, whether it's dirty floors, a bad night's sleep, or coffee growing cold. The best tech gifts aren't the most novel -- they're the most convenient.
We chose the best Valentine's Day gifts by combining practicality with romance. Many of these tech gifts, like the Anker power bank and Ember Travel mug, are useful items that can make your partner's daily life easier.
In addition to using my personal experience, I researched customer reviews to find the top options in each gift category. Nothing foreshadows a dying relationship like a cheap, gimmicky gift that breaks within a week. Still, if you need affordable options, we've also got you covered.
Feb. 14 really sneaks up on us. If you're like me and order gifts last minute because you've been browsing for way too long, then Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are some of the top options. I can speak from personal experience -- I purchased holiday gifts from each of these retailers in December, and my orders were delivered intact and on time. Not to mention, my friends and family were more than satisfied with my picks.
Absolutely. Whether you're throwing a Galentine party or simply watching a movie together, a small gift can be an excellent way to express appreciation for your friends. If the gifts in this guide don't feel right, check out our other recommendations, like the best Valentine's tech gifts for anyone you love or the best Valentine's gifts under $50.
Any of the gifts in this list should thrill a partner you live with, whether it's a playlist you can blast throughout the place or a robot vacuum to keep your home nice and tidy.
But if you're still browsing, check out the best smart home gifts and the best kitchen tool gifts for cooking at home together.
ZDNET experts rounded up the overall best tech gifts of 2023.
But gifts can come in all shapes and sizes, so we also rounded up the best gifts by category, price, and retailer -- plus, the hottest tech toys for kids in 2023.
Gifts by category
Gifts by price
Gifts by retailer
Gifts for kids