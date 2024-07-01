'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
What is spatial audio? Here's everything you need to know
If you've purchased headphones, earbuds, soundbars, or Bluetooth speakers in recent years, it's likely that you've heard of spatial audio. It's all the rage in consumer audio products these days, but what exactly is spatial audio?
Let's examine spatial audio, how it works, which devices have it, and how it can elevate your audio experience.
What is spatial audio?
Spatial audio, sometimes called virtual surround sound, is the technology that produces a digitally created three-dimensional audio experience. It places the sounds you're listening to around you instead of simply in front of you to create an immersive listening experience.
High-quality spatial audio should make you feel like you're in the movie you're watching or in the studio with the artist singing the songs you're listening to.
Many companies have created their own proprietary spatial audio technologies, but it's all based on the original: Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos is a form of surround sound, and its biggest competitor is DTS:X. These surround sound formats are popular in commercial movie theaters and are found in home theater equipment.
Many portable audio devices and singular home theater audio products, like headphones, earbuds, and soundbars, use Dolby Digital or DTS:X Virtual to achieve spatial audio.
Which devices support spatial audio?
Many of your audio devices support spatial audio, whether a variant of Dolby's digital spatial audio technology or an in-house-made spatial audio technology.
TVs
Many newer TVs, like the Hisense U6K and the TCL QM8, have built-in speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital. Some TVs also have speakers compatible with DTS:X and DTS Virtual: X. If you're lucky, some TVs support both.
Soundbars
If you don't have a TV with spatial audio-supported built-in speakers, you can buy a soundbar that supports spatial audio, like the LG S95TR. If your TV is a few years old but still working fine, a soundbar can help enhance your audio experience.
Even if your TV's built-in speakers support spatial audio, they are probably quite small and could use the extra boost to turn your living room TV into an entertainment hub.
Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and earbuds
Many portable Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and earbuds offer spatial audio. However, to listen to music in Dolby Atmos specifically, you usually must have a compatible listening device and music streaming service. You'll need two compatible devices because tracks with Dolby Atmos are mixed by sound engineers
But some manufacturers, like Apple and Bose, implement their immersive sound technology into headphones like the AirPods Max and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which allow you to listen to anything in spatial audio.
Additionally, head-tracking technology in over-ear headphones like the Sonos Ace and earbuds like the AirPods Pro 2 uses sensors to track your head movements and simulate audio from any direction you turn your head.
Is spatial audio surround sound?
Spatial audio can be thought of as a digitized version of surround sound. The difference is that spatial audio is a digital version of surround sound. True surround sound requires multiple speakers and subwoofers arranged around the room. These speakers each belong to an audio channel that outputs a specific layer of sound.
Spatial audio is less rigid regarding the physical placement of speakers, as you can achieve an immersive spatial audio experience with one soundbar or a pair of headphones.
Is it better to listen with spatial audio?
Listening to spatial audio is a personal preference. Spatial audio can add depth, dimension, and space to whatever you're listening to, but not all spatial audio is created equal. For example, Bose's proprietary spatial audio technology can be a hit or a miss, making some songs airy and immersive while others sound flat and unenjoyable.
It's easier to hear spatial audio effects when listening with earbuds and headphones than with soundbars and TV speakers. The space between your headphones' speaker and your ears is much smaller than in your living room or home theater. However, if you have a surround sound system and enable spatial audio, you can better appreciate spatial audio technology.