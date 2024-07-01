Why this versatile air pump is my new must-have for traveling (and it's only $60)

AstroAI Dual Motor portable air compressor Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The AstroAI Dual Motor

Not only will this run on an AC outlet and a car's 12V outlet, but it also has high pressure and high volume air modes.



The buttons used for the presets are a little small and hard to read, especially in the dark.

The tires on your car or bike need pumping up at some point, but so do air mattresses, camping beds, and all your sports equipment. While there's a certain kind of nostalgia to using a foot or hand pump, nothing beats the convenience of an electric pump. The problem is, with most electric pumps, you have to choose whether you want an AC-powered unit or one that can be powered from a vehicle's 12V system.

If you're looking for a pump that gives you the flexibility to use either power source, the AstroAI Dual Motor does just that. This versatile 12VDC/110VAC 150PSI portable air compressor inflates tires and sports gear alike quickly and effortlessly. No more struggling with manual pumps or being limited by your power options.

AstroAI Dual Motor air compressor tech specs

Power : 110V AC and 12V DC car

: 110V AC and 12V DC car Max Inflation Rate : 350 liters/min

: 350 liters/min Max Pressure : 150 PSI

: 150 PSI Air Outputs : Two modes – high pressure for tires, high volume for air mattresses and dinghies

: Two modes – high pressure for tires, high volume for air mattresses and dinghies Display : Shows preset pressure and current pressure

: Shows preset pressure and current pressure Light : 9 x LED, 120 lumens

: 9 x LED, 120 lumens Max Sound Level : 78 dB

: 78 dB Accessories : 2 x air nozzles, needle valve adapter, replacement fuse, Presta to Schrader adapter

: 2 x air nozzles, needle valve adapter, replacement fuse, Presta to Schrader adapter Dimensions : 9.97 x 25.91 x 16 cm

: 9.97 x 25.91 x 16 cm Weight: 1.97 kg

AstroAI Dual Motor air compressor AstroAI

I like to have a small air compressor on hand for keeping the tires on my car and e-bike at the right pressure. This is definitely something you need to do with a car, as the correct tire pressure is not only safer but also saves you fuel. Up until now, however, I've had to choose between an air compressor that runs from a vehicle's 12V output, or one that operates from an AC wall outlet.

Not anymore! The AstroAI Dual Motor air compressor can be powered from either, meaning it's just as useful in the garage as when I'm on the road.

Another feature I like is that it has two modes: The high-pressure mode is designed to get air into tires fast, and the high-volume mode is for blowing up larger items such as air mattresses and dinghies. Again, I don't have to choose, as here I have the one air compressor that does it all.

AstroAI Dual Motor portable air compressor accessories. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The compressor comes with a bunch of accessories for pumping up things ranging from bike tires to footballs, and there's also a spare fuse just in case the one in it pops -- I've pushed my review unit hard, and not had any problems with it whatsoever.

The control panel is rather hard to read in the dark. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I do find the black buttons on the control pad a little hard to read, especially in the dark, but I do like the real-time progress bar that shows the pump's progress until the preset pressure is reached a nice touch.

ZDNET's buying advice

I've been looking for a versatile portable air compressor for some time, and finding one that not only has that feature, but also has the ability to switch between high pressure and high volume modes is amazing.

This makes the AstroAI Dual Motor air compressor a super-versatile bit of kit, and ideal for both in the workshop and in-car use. And for $43, this is one of the best-value portable air compressors on the market.