'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How to add a grammar check to Opera that's not Grammarly
When you think of grammar checking, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Grammarly -- and with good reason. Grammarly is an outstanding option and even the free version of the tool can help you learn the mistakes you commonly make.
There are other options in the automatic grammar-checking space, including LanguageTool. But why would you bother with that service when what is often considered the de facto standard is available?
Also: Grammarly's new AI tools for students roll out for back-to-school season
Although LanguageTool might not offer the plethora of suggestions that come from Grammarly, as far as the paid accounts go, LanguageTool is a bit more affordable. Yes, they both offer free accounts, but when you want to get serious about your grammar, a paid account is a worthy upgrade.
While Grammarly costs $12.00/month, LanguageTool can be had for as low as $4.99/month. And with a handy browser extension (available for Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, and Opera), LanguageTool is just as handy as Grammarly.
Also: How to fix Grammarly not appearing for Google Docs in Safari
Let me show you how to install LanguageTool for Opera, so you can keep your content clean and free from grammar issues.
How to install LanguageTool for Opera
What you'll need: The only things you'll need for this are a running instance of the Opera browser and a LanguageTool account. You can sign up for the free version of LanguageTool and then, if you like the tool, upgrade to a premium plan later on.
1. Create your free account
The first thing to do is head to languagetool.org and create a free account. You can sign up with your Google account for an even faster onboarding process.
2. Add the extension to Opera
3. Configure LanguageTool
When you see the Okay, got it button, click it, and it will take you to the configuration page, where you can select the languages you typically use.
Also: The best laptops for college students right now
Make your choices and click Start using LanguageTool. On the resulting page, click Continue. You can then close the LanguageTool tab.
4. Pin the extension
Once the extension has been added, click the Extension icon in the upper-left corner (directly to the right of your profile icon), and then, from the drop-down menu, click the pin icon associated with the LT Grammar Checker.
5. Use LanguageTool
Reload any page you're working on (such as a Google document) and you'll see suggestions made by LanguageTool in the left margin of your document.
Also: Google's Duet AI for Workspace can create presentations, write emails, and attend meetings for you
Click the red circle to expand the suggestion and you can see what the service has found. Okay or delete the suggestion and move on.
In my opinion, when you compare LanguageTool and Grammarly, LanguageTool not only has a leg up on pricing, but also the user interface. I find LanguageTool easier to use. For shorter documents, I tend to use LanguageTool and Grammarly, as I find they both discover different issues -- and I'm all about learning from my mistakes as often as possible to improve my craft.
Give LanguageTool a try and see if it doesn't help improve your writing.