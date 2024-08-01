'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best smart bird feeders you can buy
Forget its past reputation as a hobby for retirees -- birdwatching is having a moment, with one study suggesting that one-third of American adults now participate in birdwatching.
Also: Everything you need for a smart pet setup
The birding boom is partially attributed to more time spent at home and outdoors during the pandemic, but could also be attributed to the new technology we have for bird watching, such as smart bird feeders. These devices have high-end tech like advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to identify bird species that come to the feeder and impressive cameras that capture photos and videos of birds up close.
What is the best smart bird feeder right now?
Our pick for the best smart bird feeder overall is Netvue Birdfy, thanks to its clear picture quality, sturdy build, and ability to recognize more than 6,000 bird species. However, we also included other options for tracking different species of birds, various price points, and camera preferences. Read on to see our top picks.
The best smart bird feeders of 2024
- -Exceptional camera quality and night vision
- Unlimited cloud storage
- Durable build
- Can be a bit difficult to clean the feeder
This smart bird feeder has built-in AI technology that can identify more than 6,000 species of birds, including telling you if a male or female is at your feeder. When a bird stops by your feeder, you'll get notified through the app that there's a visitor so you can tune in live to the video.
Expect impressive camera quality with 1080p FHD video and 8X digital zoom. Plus, there's full-color night vision in case a nocturnal bird like an owl visits at night.
The device comes with unlimited lifetime free cloud storage and has a 30-day retention on your videos, but the feeder supports SD cards of up to 128GB, so you can store even more videos and photos directly on the device.
If you purchase the Birdfy AI, you won't have to pay a monthly fee, but if you buy the Birdfy Lite and still want access to the AI features in the app, you'll have to pay $5 per month. The difference between the two feeders is only $30, so we'd recommend going with the AI model right off the bat.
Netvue Birdfy tech specs: Camera: 1080p FHD video | Filed of view: 155 degrees | Seed capacity: 50 ounces | Connectivity: 2.4Hz Wi-Fi | Battery: 5000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion | Solar: Sold separately, 3W | Subscription: Free or $4.99/mo
- Educational AI technology
- Can share videos and photos with others
- Lots of accessories to add and choose from
- -App can be slow and buggy -Battery life could be a bit better
After launching on Kickstarter in late 2020, Bird Buddy quickly gained backers and rose to become the world's single most-funded project in the Gadgets category, a title it still holds today. Like the Birdfy, you'll get photos and videos of birds that stop by for a snack, AI recognition, and bird arrival notifications; however, it doesn't have night vision.
ZDNET writer Maria Diaz went hands-on with the Bird Buddy and said that what sets this feeder apart is that it's both entertaining and educational. "Aside from taking close-up photos and videos for you, it visually recognizes bird species and tells you about them, like their specific diet and favorite foods, information on lifestyle habits, geographic locations, audio recordings of their song, and more," she wrote in her review.
Review: The backyard birdcam you didn't know you needed
You can even share the photos and videos you capture with friends and family -- up to three people for free or up to 10 people with the Bird Buddy Pro subscription (which costs $3 per month).
Diaz noted that the battery lasted about a week of regular use, but verified customers say that the battery life lasts much longer with the solar roof panel, which costs an extra $50.
Bird Buddy tech specs: Camera: 720p HD video and 5MP photo | Field of view: 120 degrees | Seed capacity: 28 ounces | Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wi-fi, Bluetooth | Battery: 4000mAh rechargeable lithium ion | Solar: Sold separately | Subscription: $2.99/mo
- Leakproof design keeps bees and ants out
- Easy to clean
- -Sensitive motion sensor
- Only attracts hummingbirds
Those bird watchers seeking hummingbirds should look into this smart bird feeder made specifically for them. It has a 16-ounce capacity for the nectar that hummingbirds love, as well as three flower-shaped feeding ports and a perch.
You'll need to pay for a subscription (starting at $7 per month) for the app's AI recognition feature, which can tell you whether a ruby-throated hummingbird, a calliope hummingbird, or a broad-tailed hummingbird stopped by your feeder. The feeder provides a live view with immediate notifications if you want to see the hummingbird visitor in person.
Verified customers noted that the motion sensor can be sensitive, especially on a windy day, but that you can adjust the sensitivity of the video capture, which helps with the issue.
Plus, the feeder is super easy to clean since the camera can slide in and out, and it's even dishwasher-safe.
Soliom Humbirdy tech specs: Camera: 1080p FHD video | Field of view: 96 degrees horizontal, 55 degrees vertical, 110 degrees diagonal | Seed capacity: 16 fluid ounces | Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi | Battery: 5000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion | Solar: None | Subscription: Free (no bird recognition) or $6.99/mo, $9.99/mo, or $12.99/mo
- Affordable
- Light and sound alarms to deter squirrels
- Can adjust angle of camera
- AI tech could be better and more accurate
For a more budget-friendly option, the Birdkiss smart bird feeder currently retails for $150 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and is priced at $109 on the Birdkiss website. It includes the feeder with a perch, a wireless camera, a solar panel, and a 5dBi antenna for better Wi-Fi connectivity and range.
To deter squirrels, the feeder has voice, light, and alarm buttons so you can scare the squirrels or even tell them to "Go away!"
Like the other feeders, you can share photos and videos with family and friends, but with the Birdkiss feeder, you can also upload what you capture directly to your social media accounts to share with birdwatching groups.
Again, the AI function and more storage will cost you extra with this feeder, starting at $3 per month. However, those interested in more storage can get up to 128GB with a micro SD card.
Birdkiss tech specs: Camera: 1080p | Field of view: 135 degrees | Seed capacity: 40.6 ounces | Battery: 5000mAh rechargeable battery | Solar: 3W | Subscription: Free, $2.99/mo, $4.49/mo, or $7.99/mo
- Great battery life (and plenty of solar power)
- Large seed capacity
- AI identification app lacks accuracy
This bird feeder by Harymor has the greatest battery capacity of all of our picks (5,200mAh). It also has two 3W built-in solar panels on the roof and an additional 3W external solar panel, meaning you'll likely always have a full battery with this feeder.
Aside from its impressive battery, the feeder also has a large seed capacity of 68 ounces, so you don't have to refill as frequently.
The 1080p camera has 3X the magnification for close-up details of birds, and night vision. It uses the same app as the Birdkiss feeder (Vicohome) that allows for bird arrival notifications and the ability to share with friends, family, or social media.
The AI feature will cost you $3 monthly to identify up to 10,000 bird species that may stop by your feeder. However, verified customers note that the AI identification is not always accurate, misidentifies bird species, and sometimes mistakes a human for a bird.
Harymor Bird Feeder tech specs: Camera: 1080p | Field of view: 120 degrees | Seed capacity: 68 ounces | Battery: 5200mAh | Solar: 3W built-in, 3W external | Subscription: $2.99/mo
What is the best smart bird feeder?
The best smart bird feeder is the Netvue Birdfy because of its high-quality camera with night vision, unlimited cloud storage, and AI-recognition software. Here is a breakdown of all of our recommended picks.
|
Smart Bird Feeder
|
Price
|
Seed Capacity
Camera
|
Netvue Birdfy
|
$170
|
50 ounces
1080p FHD video
|
Bird Buddy
|
$239
|
28 ounces
720p HD video and 5MP photo
|
Soliom Humbirdy
|
$179
|
16 fl. ounces
1080p FHD video
|
Birdkiss
|
$150
|
40.6 ounces
1080p video
|
Harymor Bird Feeder
|
$200
|
68 ounces
1080p video
Which smart bird feeder is right for you?
The right smart bird feeder for you will depend on what features are most important. For example, you won't need advanced AI features if you simply want a camera to capture birds. Or, if you're looking to attract specific birds, you may need a feeder dedicated to a certain type of species.
|
Choose this smart bird feeder...
If you want...
|
Netvue Birdfy
The best overall option. It has impressive features like night vision, 8X digital zoom, and unlimited cloud storage.
|
Bird Buddy
A smart bird feeder that will teach you about birds through its AI capabilities.
|
Soliom Humbirdy
A bird feeder to keep an eye on hummingbirds.
|
Birdkiss
A budget-friendly smart bird feeder for $150.
|
Harymor Bird Feeder
A smart bird feeder with an impressive battery life and solar charging capabilities.
Factors to consider when choosing a smart bird feeder
If you want to invest in a smart bird feeder, you should consider the following:
- Camera quality: The camera quality of a smart bird feeder will determine how well you'll be able to see your visitors. Some cameras offer features like night vision or zooming capabilities so you can see the intricate details of bird feathers. Also pay attention to a camera's field of view so you can be sure you're seeing as much as you can from the camera's feed.
- Features: The main feature of most smart bird features is AI identification, which can tell you what type of bird is at your feeder. Consider if this feature or others -- like two-way audio, seed capacity, notifications, etc. -- are important to you.
- Battery: A smart bird feeder's battery life should be long enough that you don't have to charge it too frequently, so you don't have to take it down from its mount all the time. Consider smart bird feeders with solar panel options, since this will lengthen the battery life.
- Price: Aside from purchasing the smart bird feeder itself, you'll need to consider if you need to pay for a monthly subscription or if you need to purchase accessories like mounts, perches, etc.
How did we choose these smart bird feeders?
When making our top picks for the best smart bird feeders, we considered products we have gone hands-on with and were impressed by. When testing smart bird feeders, we consider camera quality, ease of use with app, and if the AI technology works correctly to identify birds.
For products we have not gone hands-on with, we do extensive research into different smart bird feeders and brands, taking into consideration user reviews (both good and bad), competitor analysis, and more.
Do smart bird feeders require a subscription?
Most bird feeders on this list require a monthly subscription, especially if you want to utilize the bird-identification AI features or more storage. However, if you're willing to forgo either of these things, you don't have to pay the monthly fee -- it really just depends on what features are most important to you.
The subscriptions can range from $3 per month all the way to $13 per month, so keep that in mind when considering the overall cost of a smart bird feeder.
What are other ways to identify birds in my yard?
I personally got into bird watching last year by using the Merlin Bird ID app. This free app identifies birds in your area using their sound. I set it on my deck for five minutes, come back, and the app shows all the birds it heard in that timeframe.
Also: This AI-powered app makes identifying birds a breeze
Plus, if you ever wonder, "What bird is that?" when hearing a bird call, this is a great app to access quickly.
Is there a squirrel-proof smart bird feeder?
Unfortunately, squirrels can outsmart a smart bird feeder. The only true way I have found to limit squirrels taking over your feeders is to use spicy bird seed -- the birds like it, but the squirrels don't.
How do you mount a smart bird feeder?
Smart bird feeders can be mounted in various ways. Most of our top picks come with mounting options, but the three most common ways to mount one are wall mounting (screwing onto the side of your house, fence, or even onto a tree), pole mounting, or tree-mounted using a durable strap that wraps around the trunk of a tree.
Hummingbird-specific feeders (like the Soliom one) don't attract squirrels or other animals, so these can be hung by a hook.
Are there alternative smart bird feeders worth considering?
Aside from our top picks, there are other smart bird feeder models we'd recommend for both beginner and seasoned bird watchers.