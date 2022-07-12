Amazon's Prime Day is one of the only times a year that products that never go on sale are steeply discounted, and this year is no exception. If you've been looking to start your indoor garden journey, the Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit is now 53% off.
This product doesn't go on sale often, so now is definitely the time to snag it at $70 instead of its usual price tag of $150.
The Click & Grow indoor smart garden lets you grow three plants of your choosing. You can choose from more than 50 plant refill capsules, including peppers, chives, catnip, yellow tomatoes, and more. Click & Grow's plants contain a patented nano-material called Smart Soil that automatically releases oxygen and water to your plants and is inspired by NASA technology.
The device's lamp has a 16 hours on/eight hours off cycle to optimize your plants' growth. In addition, its water float indicator will let you know when it's time to refill the tank. And, since there is no water pump, the Click & Grow is entirely silent.
