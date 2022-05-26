Save 25 percent on lawn and garden tools at Lowe's this Memorial Day

Warmer temperatures are finally here, and that means it's time to enjoy the great outdoors again. First, those outdoors require some much-needed TLC from the long winter, and with Lowe's Memorial Day Deals, you can clean up your yard and save some green in the process.
From leaf blowers to lawnmowers, Lowe's has you covered for prepping the yard for that Memorial Day barbeque you're hosting. The Memorial Day deals should last on many products through June 8, but with any major sale, stock is limited so we recommend buying sooner rather than later. Be sure to check out the list below of the best Lowe's Memorial Day deals and lock in great yard equipment without paying full price.
Winter may have left a deluge of old leaves in your yard, but with the Kobalt 8-volt leaf blower, they'll be gathered up and bagged fast. It runs up to 75 minutes on the lowest setting, and it's cordless and electric, so when you're done, you can simply pull the battery and place it in the charger for next time.
Mowing grass around more delicate areas like brickwork and fencing can damage those areas, so use this string trimmer to get rid of those pesky long shoots. It covers a 12-inch swatch, and it can run up to 40 minutes for large outdoor spaces. You can control the speed with the variable speed trigger, too.
It's easier than ever to go electric in your power tools, and this mower from EGO is a great option. It's our top pick for the best electric lawn mower, and for good reason. A single charge can last up to an hour. It is also self propelling and comes with multiple length adjustments so you can cut your grass super short or leave it longer.
It's time to clean up your driveway and siding from molds, mildew, and winter grime. You can adjust the power from 1400PSI all the way up to 3000PSI to get even the toughest stains out. It also comes with four nozzles so you can adjust how it sprays for optimal washing.
This Kobalt electric chainsaw can slice through 300 cuts of 4 x 4 lumber to complete your project. It also brings an inertia-activated chain break that will bring extra safety to your woodworking projects. Additionally, the design implements an automatic oiler so you can keep going on your project without reoiling the chain.