Your Costco membership comes with a free $40 gift card right now. Here's how to get it

If you've been eyeing a Costco membership but weren't sure if it was worth the money, now is the time to join. With this deal from Stack Social, when you sign up for a $60 annual Gold Star membership, you'll get a $40 store gift card in return -- effectively cutting down the membership price to just $20 for the year. This is the best deal on a Costco membership that we see come around each year, and the timing is especially good, since Costco announced plans to increase its Gold Star membership price from $60 to $65 for the year in September.

I bought this deal myself last year, and would highly recommend it. The redemption process was easy: You purchase and redeem the membership online, and pick up your card in any Costco warehouse at the customer service counter (pro tip: be prepared to have a photo taken for your card -- I was not). To get your $20 gift card, just enter your email at the time of redemption. My gift card arrived via email within two weeks, and I had the option to scan it on my phone or print it out to use at the store, or online.

The fine print: This deal is only open to new Costco members, or those whose memberships expired more than 18 months ago. It's also only available to US and Puerto Rico customers. While you can purchase a maximum of two memberships, there's a limit of one per household -- so you can keep one, and gift the other. (You can get an additional card for a member of the same household who is over age 18 included, however.)

Costco has over 800 locations worldwide -- find the closest warehouse here. You can also shop online. Costco members can find everything from groceries to household necessities to electronics to a pharmacy and more. Members will also get savings on Costco Services, including the Costco Gas Station and Costco Tire Center, and others that can connect you with auto and home insurance, pet insurance, and identity protection. Costco offers travel deals as well, including resort packages and cruises.

If you prefer the top-tier Costco Executive Gold Star membership, which gets you cash back on all purchases, you can get a $40 gift card right now with your membership, too.

Don't miss out on this Costco Gold Star membership deal with a $40 gift card.

When will this deal expire? Your membership purchase must be redeemed by September 8, 2024 to qualify for this promotion. Stack Social encourages those who purchase to redeem within 30 days.