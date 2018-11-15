10 years of Black Friday tech deals: Best, worst, and weirdest

Before everyone went ga-ga over tablets, they fell in love with netbooks, the precursor to Chromebooks and other frugally priced (and spec'd) tiny laptops. It seemed

like everyone hopped on the netbook bandwagon -- even Disney. Our 2009 Black Friday deal rundown references the Disney Netpal, a custom-skinned (in Blue Magic or Princess Pink) Asus netbook built around a tiny 8.9-inch

display, Intel Atom processor and good-ol' Windows XP. With specs like that, it was clearly a steal for $349.99 at Toys "R" Us, which has followed netbooks into the dustbin of history.

