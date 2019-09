Dell has done well here - the silicon is fine, the exterior metal finish is nice, it has enough battery to make a full day, and there are ports aplenty. The pricing is OK, at the time of writing, and while the screen is serviceable at best, as a business laptop it is likely to have an external display used with it that will lessen the disappointment. If you are a business that uses Dells already, this is the laptop to demand from your IT department.

