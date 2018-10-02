Best accessories for your iPhone

I'm always on the lookout for wireless rechargeable earbuds that are good for sweaty activities, so when I was given the chance to test out the Crazybaby Air 1S wireless earbuds, I jumped at it.

There's a lot to like about the Air 1S earbuds. They're lightweight, they fit well, they're water and sweat proof (yes, I've tested this, extensively), they have a nice ergonomic design and fit well in the ear, they have great sound, an awesome 12 hour battery life and recharge fast using the case (a 5 minute recharge takes them from zero to 20 percent charge), and they have an easy-to-use one-button control.

Interested? Well I have a special deal for you: