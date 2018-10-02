Best accessories for your iPhone

Master iOS 12 with these tips and tricks
I'm always on the lookout for wireless rechargeable earbuds that are good for sweaty activities, so when I was given the chance to test out the Crazybaby Air 1S wireless earbuds, I jumped at it.
There's a lot to like about the Air 1S earbuds. They're lightweight, they fit well, they're water and sweat proof (yes, I've tested this, extensively), they have a nice ergonomic design and fit well in the ear, they have great sound, an awesome 12 hour battery life and recharge fast using the case (a 5 minute recharge takes them from zero to 20 percent charge), and they have an easy-to-use one-button control.
Interested? Well I have a special deal for you:
Yubico NEO 5 brings hardware-based two-factor authentication to the iPhone, Android devices, as well as PCs and Macs.
LastPass update being pushed out to iOS that enables users to log in to their LastPass Premium, Families, Teams and Enterprise accounts on their iPhone using the same Yubico YubiKey NEO hardware authentication key that they use on their desktop, laptop, or Android device.
Rather than having to remember a passphrase, users can simply tap they YubiKey NEO on the device to authenticate.
I keep getting asked for recommendations for dash cams that connect to a smartphone app.
I've tested a lot, and they can be a mixed bunch. Some are great except in low light, while others offer great picture quality under all light conditions, they have some other weakness.
One of the best I've tested lately is the Mio MiVue 766 WIFI dash cam. It's small, fully-featured, connects to an app, and can eve stream direct to Facebook (if you want to do that).
The MiVue records at a crystal clear HD 1920 x 1080p at 30fps, and can take a 128GB microSD card, so you won't be limited on storage.
I also like the optional MiVue Manager software for PC and Mac, that allows the GPS route to be overlayed on Google Maps, and there's also a really cool Direction Analyzer feature that driving direction and displays 3-axis G-forces in sync with the recorded video.
The Anker Nebula Capsule is a 854x480 pixel projector with a built-in 5W speaker and 5200mAh battery that allows you to wirelessly project movies onto nearby walls and ceilings. But despite this power, the Nebula Capsule is no bigger than a can of soda!
The Anker Nebula Capsule has enough battery life to play video for 4 hours, and act as a Bluetooth speaker for 30 hours.
Inside the Nebula Capsule is a quad core A7 processor, Adreno 304, 1GB DDR3 RAM, and 8GB of eMMC storage, and a full Android 7.1 operating system.
While I think that USB-C charging is the best way to charge an iPhone, wireless charging is a good way to recharge the iPhone at night, or when it's sitting on your desk.
The PowerWave 7.5 Pad features WaveBoost technology, which makes use of advanced components and a state-of-the-art cooling system to charge up to 30 percent faster than other wireless chargers. The silent cooling fan not only keeps the charger cool, but also allows the charger to keep charging at the fastest speed possible.
Charge times are also pretty good. While many wireless chargers take 4.3 hours to recharge the iPhone X, the PowerWave chargers cut that to 3.1 hours (the supplied wired charger takes around 3.2 hours), and it can recharge a Samsung Galaxy S8 in 2.6 hours (the supplied wireless charger takes around 3 hours).
You can currently save 10 percent on Anker wireless chargers by checking out the promotion over on Amazon.com and using the coupon code WIRELESS10.
The Crazybaby Air NANO wireless earbuds are smaller, more compact version of the Crazybaby Air 1S wireless earbuds. For a smaller form factor you get less battery life (8 to 10 hours), and a reduction in waterproofing to where they are rated as splashproof, making them more suited to either day-to-day use, or less sweaty physical activities.
That said, they are super-comfortable (I honestly forgot at times I was wearing them), the audio quality is awesome, the recharge time is great (five minutes in the fuel cell carrier gives 90 minutes audio time), and the advanced PIFA (Planar Inverted F-shaped Antenna) Bluetooth antenna gives them rock-solid connectivity to your smartphone.
And for this one I also have a deal for UK customers buying via Amazon.co.uk:
To go along with Apple USB-C-to-Lightning cable, you need a charger capable of supporting Power Delivery.
If you have a lot of devices to charge, you need a charger with plenty of outputs, and the Anker PowerPort+ 5 is the perfect charger.
Not only does it have four 2.4A USB-A ports and a single USB-C Power Delivery port that's capable of charging the newer USB-C-equipped MacBooks and MacBook Pros, as well as the new iPhones (with a compatible USB-C-to-Lightning cable).
Once you get used to the speed of USB-C charging, you'll want it everywhere. That will mean not only needing more USB-C-to-Lightning cables, but also chargers. And one place you'll need one is the car.
Not only can this charger be used to charge USB-C smartphones, but it will also charge bigger devices, such as the newer MacBooks.
No one has the time to wait ages for an iPhone to charge up using a regular USB charger. You need to switch to USB-C to get a 0 to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.
As much as I hate paying $19 for a cable -- $35 if I wanted to supersize up to the 2-meter version - Apple's USB-C-to-Lightning fast charge cable really is the best way to charge up a new iPhone.
Note that there are no third-party USB-C-to-Lightning cables that support fast charge (no matter what the Amazon or eBay listing says).
There's no shortage of cases out there for the new line of iPhones, but I keep coming back to the one that works for me.
Over the years I've tried a lot of iPhone cases, and settled on the Unicorn Beetle Pro. It's tough and stylish, and offered a high level of protection against both drops and the elements.
It also adds much-needed grip to the iPhone, which is about as grippy as a wet bar of soap.
If you want a minimalist case for your new iPhone, take a look at the ultra-thin, branding-free cases from Totallee.
Minimalist design for sure, but still offering subtle protection that will keep your iPhone protected from bumps and scratches.
Apple no longer ships this dongle with new iPhones, so if you're still using wired headphones then you'll need this dongle (unless you have one from your previous iPhone).
What's the point in investing in a new slim and sleek iPhone if you need to carry around a bulky power bank to keep it going?
The IonSlim10K USB-C Portable Battery has two outputs - USB-A and USB-C that supports Power Delivery - and a 10,300mAh battery capacity that can also be used to recharge your USB-C MacBook.
It would be a no-brainer to suggest that you pair your new iPhone XS or XS Max with a pair of Apple AirPods, but to be honest they are not my favorite earbuds.
I've tried a lot of earbud-type headphones, and nothing comes close to the comfort, quality, and performance of the Jabra Elite 65t. They're great for both music and making and receiving calls, feature wind noise cancellation, and the iOS app allows for advanced features, such as allowing ambient sounds to be mixed with the audio from the iPhone.
The buds have a five-hour battery life, with the recharging case offering two more recharges. And recharging is fast, with the buds getting 1.5 hours of battery life with only a 15-minute recharge.
Where you too cheap to go for an iPhone with more than the base level of storage capacity? Don't worry, all is not lost!
While I like the "flash drive" type accessories that plug into the Lightning port, I find the SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick to be far easier and less hassle to use. This is a flash drive - with capacities ranging from 16GB to 256GB - that has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and battery, allowing you to access the data when you're out and about.
The drive can be recharged using a USB-A port, and can stream to three devices simultaneously.
We should all be encrypting our data -- doubly so if you are a business or enterprise user -- but we all know what a hassle having to enter PIN codes or passwords can be. The SecureDrive BT encrypted external hard drive takes the hassle out of this decryption process by making use of a smartphone to unlock the drive.
The SecureDrive BT encrypted external hard drive features USB 3.0 performance, built-in AES 256-bit XTS hardware encryption, complete OS and platform independence, and comes with preloaded antivirus to keep your drive clean.
But the really nice thing about the SecureDrive BT is that iPhone users can unlock it using Touch ID or Face ID (depending on what iPhone they are using). This is not only massively convenient and takes all the stress out of unlocking the drive, but it also means there's no PIN code or password for those around you to grab by shoulder-surfing.
Without a doubt the Omni 20 USB-C is the best, most fully-featured power bank that I've every used. Think of this not as a power bank, but a $200 computer-controlled USB charging station.
Tech specs:
Here are the very best accessories to help you get the most from your new iPhone.
