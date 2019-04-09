Best Raspberry Pi alternatives (April 2019)

The LattePanda Alpha 864 is a beast of a board both in terms of price ($358) and performance. This board is powered by 7th-generation Intel Core m3 processor (as found in MacBooks and other laptops), 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, optional 32GB/64GB of EMMC 5.0 storage, and Intel HD 615 graphics.

With all this hardware, it's no surprise that this board can run Windows 10 Pro comfortably.

LattePanda Alpha 864 tech specs:

7th-gen Intel Core m3-7y30 CPU

Intel HD Graphics 615

8GB LPDDR3 1866MHz Dual-Channel RAM

64GB eMMC

3x USB 3.0 Type-A

1x USB-C port supporting Power Delivery

Dual M.2 ports

Highlights:

Powered by a laptop-grade processor

Dual M.2 ports

USB-C port

Ships with Windows 10 Pro

