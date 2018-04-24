Dell updates Precision, OptiPlex, and Latitude lineups

The 17.3-inch 7730 has a processor ranging from i9-8950HK down to an i5-8300H.

For memory, the 7730 can have up to 64GB of 2666MHz DDR4, optionally with ECC, or 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4, and in future up to 128GB of non-ECC 2666MHz DDR4.

Storage-wise, the 7730 can store 8TB across 4 NVMe SSDs.

Graphics choices consist of Nvidia Quadro P5200, P4200, P3200, Radeon Pro WX 7100 or 4150, or Intel HD graphics.

The 7730 will cost upwards of $1,510.