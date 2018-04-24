Dell updates Precision, OptiPlex, and Latitude lineups

Internet of Things
The 17.3-inch 7730 has a processor ranging from i9-8950HK down to an i5-8300H.
For memory, the 7730 can have up to 64GB of 2666MHz DDR4, optionally with ECC, or 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4, and in future up to 128GB of non-ECC 2666MHz DDR4.
Storage-wise, the 7730 can store 8TB across 4 NVMe SSDs.
Graphics choices consist of Nvidia Quadro P5200, P4200, P3200, Radeon Pro WX 7100 or 4150, or Intel HD graphics.
The 7730 will cost upwards of $1,510.
The 15.6-inch 5530 has the same range of CPU options as the 7730, but is restricted to topping out its memory at 32GB, and the graphics options are the built-in Intel HD graphics, or a Quadro P2000 or P1000.
Launching on May 22, the 5530 is priced at $1,450 and up.
A pair of Latitude laptops are launching on May 17: The $1,000 15.6-inch 5591 and the $900 14-inch 5491, packing updated 8th-generation Intel silicon, and Nvidia MX 130 graphics.
Like most of the all-in-ones announced by Dell in this refresh, the 7460 has a massive range of options for CPU, memory, and storage.
CPUs range from i3-8100 up to i7-8700, memory from 4GB to 32GB, and storage from a 256GB to 2TB covering NVMe solid state drives, SATA hard drives, and Intel Optane Memory.
Meanwhile, the graphics choice is much simpler, with only the built-in Intel HD graphics and the discrete Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050.
The pop-up camera found in the OptiPlex all-in-one lineup.
The Optiflex 5060 family has an outrageous number of options.
The CPUs range from an i7-8700T down to a Pentium Gold G5400, from 4GB to 64GB of memory possible, and between 16GB to 2TB of storage via NVMe SSD, Intel Optane, and spinning rust.
For graphics, the choice is either Intel HD 610 or 630, Radeon R5 430 or RX 550, Nvidia Geforce GT 730, or dual Radeon R5 430 or RX550 cards.
The OptiPlex 5060 Micro is available from May 22, starting at $600.
Coming in at $360, the P2719H is a 27-inch FHD monitor, and is available from June 25. An extra $80 will get you the USB-C powered P2719HC, which is available two days earlier.
Dell has refreshed its business PC series.
