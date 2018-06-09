Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 review: In pictures

Security
Dell has put a display in this laptop that is hard to beat.
Photo by: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The grill on the rear of the keyboard will blow hot air at the drop of a hat, and is the biggest annoyance in an otherwise good device.
Photo by: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The webcam sits below the Dell logo, and can make for interesting angles in laptop mode. When used in tent mode, the webcam placement is a lot better.
Photo by: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The XPS 15 has four USB-C ports capable of accepting power -- this is how it should be done.
Photo by: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The XPS 15 2-in-1 in its regular laptop configuration.
Photo by: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The XPS combines an Intel CPU with an AMD Radeon GPU, which leads to interesting crossovers, such as the Intel-branded settings panel for the Radeon.
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The combination of Windows 10 notifications and OEM crapware means that advertisements are truly more annoying than ever.
This one in particular refused to be dismissed before it disappeared on the third go.
Caption by: Chris Duckett
There are so many unwanted applications installed by default on this device, it makes one wonder what they will push onto users next year.
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The aural parts of the XPS 15 2-in-1 detract from its impressive visuals.
Caption by: Chris Duckett
