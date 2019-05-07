Google I/O 2019 in pictures

Hands-on with the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition: Double storage and vibrant color
TCL released a new color model of the BlackBerry KEY2, it's highest end BlackBerry to date. It's pricey at $699, but it sure looks good.
Google holds an annual conference for developers, with the goal of getting them up to speed with its latest software and hardware updates. This year's show starts May 7 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre.
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
CEO Sundar Pichai took the stage to help kick things off.
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Pichai started with Google News, saying results will begin to show a "story timeline" in the near future. So, when you search for the recent black hole news story, you'll see how it's been covered from the start to now.
Photo by: Google
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
You'll be able to listen to podcasts within search results!
Photo by: Google
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Google said 3D images will soon show up in search results, as well, and that they can be placed in physical space for you to see. Google has been indexing the physical world through its visual search technology -- just like it's been indexing information with search.
Photo by: Google
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Google dove right into AR next, demoing new ways you can use it with search. That's right: Google Search has added AR capabilities. Search for a shark on your phone, and you can see it in in front of you at scale!
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Google then moved onto Google Lens, saying you can soon point it at a physical restaurant menu, and it will show you the most popular dishes. Google Lens is already available in Google Assistant and in the camera app of many popular Android handsets -- this is just a new Lens capability.
Photo by: Google
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
CNET spotted this banner flying overhead during the show!
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Google said Google Lens will also soon be available directly from the Google Search bar on Android phones -- and that you can use it to take a picture of a sign and get a real-time translation in a different language. It supports over a dozen languages at launch.
Photo by: Google
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Google then moved onto Duplex. Pichai said it will soon do stuff for you online, like book rental cars and get movie tickets. All you have to do is ask Google, and it will do the rest -- even fill out web form fields. Google said the current version of Duplex is now available in 44 states and that it will share more details about Duplex coming to the web later this year.
Photo by: Google
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Google showed off the next version of Google Assistant.
One of the hurdles that Google faces with Assistant is the quantity of data needed to process voice commands. This can cause a lag. Pichai said Google has been able to shrink this down now, and that it can be housed on a device, rather than in the cloud, resulting in lower latency.
Google therefore demoed how its new Assistant can respond to requests in lightning fast time -- and without saying "OK Google" every time. The demo consisted of various voice-controlled scenarios, from opening apps, to getting information, all as one continuous conversation.
Photo by: Google
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Google Assistant is also getting a driving mode! Coming to any phone with built-in Google Assistant later this year, it's basically a dashboard for when you're in the car. It shows things you're most likely to use while driving, like the navigation screen and podcasts.
Photo by: Google
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Moving on, Google said that, with the next version of Android, it will begin distributing some security updates to Android phones directly through its Google Play Store. That way, security updates will be pushed out to devices faster. This effort, called Project Mainline, will be part of Android Q.
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Of course Google would bring up privacy. It's adding some new enhancements -- the biggest of which is how to find your privacy settings. So, right now, you can find all your settings in your account, but soon, it'll be more easily accessible from your profile.
Another cool privacy change: Incognito Mode, a popular Chrome browser feature, is coming to Maps and YouTube.
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Google I/O is Google's annual developer conference. Here's everything that happened at this year's show.
Google holds an annual conference for developers, with the goal of getting them up to speed with its latest software and hardware updates. This year's show starts May 7 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre.
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Join Discussion