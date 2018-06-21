Private browsing: 16 good reasons to use incognito mode

1 of 18
1 of 18

Also known as private browsing or porn mode, your browser privacy setting has all sorts of useful applications that have nothing to do with hiding the consumption of adult content.

Read More Read Less

The benefits of going incognito

We're all familiar with our web browser's privacy setting (also known as private browsing, incognito and - of course - porn mode). But it's easy to forget how many benefits there are to disabling your browsing history, web cache and cookies. Here are 16 useful ways incognito mode can be of service that have nothing to do with hiding your consumption of adult content.

More Browser Privacy Resources

Caption by: David Gewirtz

1 of 18

Related Topics:

Security Networking Security TV Data Management CXO Data Centers
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries