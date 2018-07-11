Rival tech sales to Amazon Prime Day 2018 now on

Amazon
Amazon's annual summer sale, Prime Day, is a members-only event which amongst all the hype, can be a good opportunity to snag bargain devices such as PCs, smartphones, tablets, hardware, and more.
While the e-retailer's event does not start until 3pm EST on July 16, 2018, other companies are already taking advantage of consumer interest in sales at this time of the season and are offering a range of deals on technology.
This roundup will be updated as more deals appear.
Not to be left behind in the face of the Prime Day discounted Amazon Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as the Amazon Echo smart speaker, Google has sliced the price of the Google Home smart assistant.
Price: $99 (reduced from: $129)
Via: Google Store
If you are in the market for a cheaper Google Home assistant model, you can also pick up a Google Home Mini for a discount.
Price: $39 (discount from: $49)
Via: Google Store
Dell is another major technology giant kicking off this week with a range of deals on electronics. Some of the best deals include:
Via: Dell
US retail giant Best Buy also wants a slice of the action this week and has already opened an early access sale to Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus members. The main sale will go public on Wednesday.
As noted by Thrifter, some of the deals on offer include:
Via: Best Buy
Not to be outdone, eBay is offering discounts on a wide range of electronics. In addition, if you are quick, you can take advantage of promotional codes to save even more.
Via: eBay
Newegg, another Amazon rival, has kicked off a sale leading up to Amazon Prime Day -- and also intends to launch a four-day sale event on 16 July. You can now pick up cheap PC components such as graphics cards, cases, and storage, as well as monitors and full PC systems.
Via: Newegg
I Want One Of Those, a hub for everything quirky and weird, is also having a sale. UK-based but able to ship to the US, you can pick up cheap gifts and gadgets which can make great gifts, as well as fun electronics including LED lights, phone cases, and camera accessories.
Via: IWOOT
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, eBuyer has launched a summer sale in which you can enjoy up to 35 percent off electronics. TomTom sat navs, gaming monitors, printers, and more are included in the sales event.
Via: eBuyer
There is a number of sales being launched by rival companies which don't require a Prime membership.
