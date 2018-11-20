UGREEN 3600mAh Battery Case Charger for the iPhone XS and iPhone X

1 of 7

  • The UGREEN 3600mAh Battery Case Charger costs $29.99 and is available from Amazon.com.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The UGREEN 3600mAh Battery Case Charger costs $29.99 and is available from Amazon.com.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The UGREEN 3600mAh Battery Case Charger costs $29.99 and is available from Amazon.com.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The UGREEN 3600mAh Battery Case Charger costs $29.99 and is available from Amazon.com.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The UGREEN 3600mAh Battery Case Charger costs $29.99 and is available from Amazon.com.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The UGREEN 3600mAh Battery Case Charger costs $29.99 and is available from Amazon.com.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The UGREEN 3600mAh Battery Case Charger costs $29.99 and is available from Amazon.com.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 7

This ingenious iPhone XS/iPhone X cover comes complete with a wireless charging powerbank that you can use to either double the life of your iPhone or top up other devices.

Read More Read Less

The UGREEN 3600mAh Battery Case Charger costs $29.99 and is available from Amazon.com.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 7

Related Topics:

Hardware iPhone PCs Servers Storage Networking
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 3

  • Best tech gadgets of 2018

    Time to take a tour of what I consider to be the best tech gadgets of 2018. There are some that you'll no doubt expect to find in this list, and others that will probably come as a surprise. ...