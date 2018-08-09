The Alldocube KNote 5 is a nice looking mid-range 2-in-1 tablet with an optional keyboard that was released to market in April 2018.

This is the first tablet I have had a chance to look at from Alldocube, a brand owned by Shenzhen Alldocube Technology and Science Co. This Chinese manufacturer formed in 2004 which produces Android tablets, PCs, and MP3 players.

I like the look and feel of the KNote 5. Its external dimensions are 289 x 180 mm and it is 9.7mm thick. It weighs 750g and has a good solid feel in the hands.

Inside the tablet is an Intel Quad core Gemini Lake N4100 running at up to 2.4GHz frequency. It seems like it performs well. With 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM for storage the KNote 5 does not seem to hesitate - even when running all of my Office apps simultaneously.

The KNote 5 has an 11.6inch FHD screen and a nice 16:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a good angle of view - whatever angle the screen has.

Inside, there is an Intel HD Graphics 600 chip and a 10-point P+G COF capacitive screen. Colours are sharp and clear - although I felt that the screen real estate could have been slightly larger. It seems like the screen border is thicker than other tablets I have reviewed.

The KNote 5 also has an optional keyboard and stand, connected by a pogo-pin connector. I like this a lot and would recommend that you spend the extra cash for this keyboard.

i really like the way that the keyboard cover is hinged with a stiff hinge along the back so you can adjust the stand to your preferred way of working. The keyboard is slightly flexible - but the keys have a good range of travel. the KNote 5 is responsive - even when typing really fast.

The edges of the tablet have minimal ports adding to its minimalist look. There is a speaker at each edge of the tablet, the left had edge has a Micro SD card slot which will take up to 128GB, one USB type C port, and a power-in port. The right hand edge has a 3.5mm headphone jack, the power and volume buttons.

Its 4,000mAh battery gives several hours working when mobile. The mains transformer is not bulky, or heavy and is easily carried with the tablet which takes about two and a half hours to charge fully.

The KNote 5 runs Windows 10 version 10.0.16299.461. The main home screen is not cluttered with third party add-ons and apps. I like the standard clean look of a minimal Windows 10 installation.

I was not very impressed with the on board speakers. The sound is a little tinny and heavy rock bass notes are distorted. However through headphones, or with an external speaker - the sound is good.

The front facing 2.0MP camera is adequate for video calls - but not the best camera for high resolution selfie shots. There is no rear camera.

I used this tablet for a week or so - and could definitely switch from using my main laptop PC to this one - and the Teclast F7 that I reviewed in July.

There is nothing not to like in the KNote 5 and - with an external speaker, this tablet could certainly become my daily workhorse without any issues at all.

