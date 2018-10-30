I reviewed the Chuwi Hi9 back in February 2018 so I was interested to see how many bells and whistles were on the Hi9 Plus.

The Chuwi Hi9 Plus tablet was released at the end of October 2018 and is aimed at the Power User, or mobile worker. It has an optional keyboard and stand, attached by pogo pins and strong magnets.

It also has an optional handwriting stylus for those who prefer using their device in tablet form. There is an Hi9 Plus unboxing video on YouTube which gives a good view of the keyboard and stylus

The Android tablet has a nice for factor. It has a 10.8 inch capacitive screen with 1600 x 2560 resolution - much larger than the Hi9's 8.4 inch screen.

The dimensions of this tablet are 266.4 x 177 x 8.4mm and it weighs 550g - just over one pound. This certainly packs a lot into its slender body.

The tablet is powered by a deca-core 64-bit Helio MediaTek 6797X processor and an ARM Mali-T880 875MHz graphics processor. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and ships with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. You can add a TF card to extend the memory to 128Gb. It has a 7,000mAh battery inside.

Nicely the Hi9 Plus has a dual SIM with 4G LTE capability. It has a front and rear 8MP camera - not perfect for taking perfect photos, but more than adequate for office video calls and image captures. Image manipulation tools are minimal - just right for an office device.

The OTG port, wireless and Bluetooth functions means you can connect to several peripherals to wirelessly project and extend the device. Or you can use it as an office PC by adding the keyboard.

It also has an earphone jack, and a USB type C port in addition to the unobtrusive TF/SIM slot.

As with all of Chuwi's devices, initial setup is simple. Wi-Fi connects seamlessly, the base OS build is uncluttered, and pairing the stylus works first time. With several chunky office apps like PowerPoint and Word running on the device, any slow down in performance is minimal.

I like the look and feel of the tablet - I love the additional keyboard and use the stylus often, switching between touch, stylus and keyboard seamlessly.

Typing this post gave me few errors and the keys on the keyboard felt solid. If you are used to a full sized keyboard and mouse pad, you might find the smaller layout frustrating. I had minimal typing errors worth mentioning.

There are no hidden special features in this OS build. Apart from on-body detection smart lock, there is little to set this Android build apart.

The Hi9 Plus is available on AliExpress at an offer of $191. This is just for the tablet body. You will still need to buy an optional keyboard / cover for the tablet and a stylus from Chuwi.

All in all there is little not to like with this fast good looking device. With the additional keyboard cover, you could use this as your main device at work - and home.