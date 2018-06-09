Pros
- Top display
- Good silicon
- AMD GPU allows for some gaming
- Four USB-C port options to power the device
Cons
- Fan is loud
- Battery life disappears when GPU is engaged
- Extreme levels of crapware
From the start, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 was loud. It was sitting on my kitchen bench doing what new PCs do -- downloading a lot of updates to Windows from Microsoft -- and in a few short minutes, its fan was whirling away and making noise that gave me flashbacks of the laptops of yesteryear.
This throwback is unlike the rest of the machine, which is a collection of very good silicon.
The XPS 15 is the first device making use of the Intel CPU and AMD Radeon RX Vega 870 GPU combo to cross my desk, and that means it is one of the more interesting devices this year.
The addition of the Radeon GPU is a double-edged sword.
Firstly, it gives a very welcome boost to the graphics capabilities of the device. The XPS isn't going to be a gaming or rendering system, but those who have been struggling with the Intel HD graphics embedded in laptops will appreciate the reduction in chugging and lost frames.
The drawback that comes with the performance bump is the battery being quickly sapped when the Vega is engaged. When playing a desktop-style strategy game -- an application that is a very long way from the likes of FarCry -- the battery was drained in 90 minutes. It would be wrong to single out the XPS 15 for being the sole offender in this task, as the entire category of gaming laptops suffer from this.
And then there is the Intel-branded configuration tool for the Radeon, which reminds you that this XPS is a "dogs and cats living together" sort of device you never thought you'd see.
Beyond the GPU, the rest of the silicon in our review unit was made up of an Intel Core i7-8705G processor, with 16GB of memory and 1TB of M.2 NVMe storage -- a mighty fine collection of parts that has the high levels of performance expected.
The outside
The XPS 15 2-in-1 comes in a hinged form factor that dictates the keyboard flip-around to reside behind the screen when being used as a tablet, and in tablet mode it is a rather hefty prospect with its greater than 2-kilogram (4.36-pound) weight.
Use the device in tent mode, and you focus on the real gem in the XPS 15: Its display. The screen is a 15.6-inch touch-capable 4k IPS beauty with tiny bezels, and to make sure the top bezel remains as small as possible, Dell has moved the webcam to below its logo underneath the display.
Casual webcam users probably won't be terribly bothered by this new placement, but if you are the sort of person who works remotely and does daily video conferencing, you'd best tell your co-workers you're going to look like you are looking for their heads for the foreseeable future.
Dell touts its new magnet-using keyboard as allowing a 24 percent reduction in keyboard thickness, and that's a nice number, but it is far from the revolutionary experience the literature makes it out to be. As for the trackpad, let's just say that as someone who prefers the ThinkPad approach to trackpads, my experience with this XPS is consistent with previous forms -- your mileage may vary.
One nice touch by Dell, though, is the integration of a fingerprint reader in its power button. It's a good idea on phones, and it is also a good idea in laptops.
Another nice touch is Dell's embrace of USB-C and Thunderbolt ports for powering the XPS. The laptop has a pair of Thunderbolt ports on its left-hand side, and a pair of USB-C 3.1 ports on its right, which means that when you want to plug in the USB-C power cord, there are four options to aim at -- it's something MacBook owners could only dream of. That said, you cannot run around trying to power the XPS off your phone's USB-C cord; it wants what it wants, and that is the more powerful Dell cable.
For compatibility, Dell has included a handy USB-C to USB-A dongle.
The crapware
The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 comes packed with the usual gamut of Intel and Dell utilities that one has come to expect; however, for the review unit we had, the installation of Windows 10 Home ratcheted up the amount of crapware by an order of magnitude.
Beyond the usual Microsoft attempts to push Candy Crush and Minecraft onto new users, Dell has taken it upon itself to push out promos such as the annoying Dropbox notification that decided to reappear three times after it was dismissed.
It's little wonder that users get annoyed by Windows 10 pushing stuff onto them.
The verdict
At the time of writing, without cashbacks and rewards, the base version of the XPS 15 2-in-1 starts at $1,300, and tops out at $2,200 for the beefiest model on Dell's website. For Australians, the Australia tax is in effect, and the price range is AU$3,400 to AU$4,200 -- or around $2,600 to $3,200 -- although the AU models universally have the fastest chip and generally more memory included in that price.
That's a top price, but you are buying a flagship model in the XPS.
The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is a very good laptop, and there is plenty to like about it. At this point, I should be raving about the quality of the display, but my memory of this machine will be the fan, its incessant noise, and wondering whether the laptop would heat my jeans like the devices from a decade ago.
It's a shame, because this could have been a great device. In a way it still is, but only on paper.
Specifications
|General
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Processor / Chipset
|CPU
|Intel Core i5 (8th Gen) 8305G / 2.8 GHz
|Max Turbo Speed
|3.8 GHz
|Number of Cores
|Quad-Core
|Cache
|6 MB
|64-bit Computing
|Yes
|Chipset Type
|Mobile Intel QM175
|Features
|Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0
|Cache Memory
|Installed Size
|6 MB
|Memory
|Technology
|DDR4 SDRAM
|Speed
|2400 MHz - 2400 MHz
|RAM
|Memory Speed
|2400 MHz
|Configuration Features
|provided memory is soldered
|Technology
|DDR4 SDRAM
|Installed Size
|8 GB DDR4-2400MHz Integrated
|Rated Memory Speed
|2400 MHz
|Storage
|Interface
|PCIe
|Display
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
|Widescreen Display
|Yes
|Monitor Features
|0.17925 mm pixel pitch, Infinity Edge display, anti-glare, ±89° horizontal viewing angle, ±89° vertical viewing angle
|Type
|LCD
|Touchscreen
|yes
|TFT Technology
|IPS
|Diagonal Size (metric)
|39.624 cm
|Display Resolution Abbreviation
|Full HD
|Environmental Parameters
|Humidity Range Operating
|10 - 90% (non-condensing)
|Audio & Video
|Graphics Processor
|AMD Radeon RX Vega M GL - 4 GB HBM2
|Sound
|Stereo speakers, array microphone
|Audio Codec
|Realtek ALC3271-CG
|Features
|MaxxAudio
|Hard Drive
|Type
|SSD
|SSD Form Factor
|M.2 2280
|Capacity
|256 GB M.2 2280 PCIe Solid State Drive
|Input
|Type
|keyboard, touchpad
|Features
|touchpad with gesture support
|Communications
|Wireless Protocol
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1
|Wireless Controller
|Killer Wireless-AC 1435
|Optical Storage
|Drive Type
|no optical drive
|Type
|none
|Processor
|CPU Type
|Core i5
|Processor Number
|i5-8305G
|Generation
|8
|Manufacturer
|Intel
|Clock Speed
|3.8 GHz, 4 cores
|Battery
|Technology
|6-cell lithium ion
|Capacity
|75 Wh
|Cells
|6-cell
|Technology
|lithium ion
|Card Reader
|Type
|card reader
|Supported Flash Memory
|microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC
|AC Adapter
|Input
|AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
|Output
|130 Watt, 20 V, 6.5 A
|Connections & Expansion
|Interfaces
|
2 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1/Thunderbolt 3/DisplayPort (Power Delivery)
2 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1/DisplayPort (PowerShare)
Headphone/microphone combo jack
|Memory Card Reader
|Yes (microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC)
|Header
|Brand
|Dell
|Product Line
|Dell XPS
|Model
|15 9575 2-in-1
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Networking
|Data Link Protocol
|Bluetooth 4.1, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
|Wireless NIC
|Killer Wireless-AC 1435
|System
|Notebook Type
|2-in-1
|Mechanical Design
|360° flip design
|Platform
|Windows
|Hard Drive Capacity
|256 GB
|Miscellaneous
|Color
|silver
|Features
|Dell Premium Active Pen magnets, battery life Indicator
|Included Accessories
|USB-C power adapter
|Theft/Intrusion Protection
|security lock slot (cable lock sold separately)
|Security Slot Type
|Noble Wedge security slot
|Monitor
|Diagonal Size
|15.6 " FHD (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge Anti-Reflective Touch Display
|Dimensions & Weight
|Width
|13.9 in
|Depth
|9.3 in
|Height
|0.6 in
|Audio Output
|Compliant Standards
|Wave MAXXAudio Pro
|Manufacturer Warranty
|Type
|1 year warranty
|Mainboard
|Chipset Type
|Mobile Intel QM175
|Physical Characteristics
|Weight
|4.41 lbs
|Power
|Min Operating Temperature
|32 °F
|Max Operating Temperature
|95 °F
|Operating System / Software
|OS Provided: Type
|Windows 10 Home 64-bit English
|Type
|McAfee LiveSafe (12 months subscription), Microsoft Office (30 days trial)
|Video Output
|Discrete Graphics Processor
|Yes
|Graphics Processor
|Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with 4GB HMB2 Graphics Memory
|Graphics Processor Series
|AMD Radeon RX Vega
|Video Memory
|Technology
|HBM2
|Installed Size
|4 GB
|Input Device
|Backlight
|Yes
|Interfaces
|USB-C Ports Qty
|4
|USB-C Features
|USB Power Delivery
|Comment
|Power Delivery, PowerShare
|Service & Support
|Type
|1 year warranty
|Service & Support Details
|Type
|limited warranty
|Full Contract Period
|1 year
|Shock & Vibration Tolerance
|Shock Acceleration (Operating)
|110 g
|Shock Duration (Operating)
|2 ms half-sine pulse
|Shock Acceleration (Non-operating)
|160 g
|Shock Duration (Non-operating)
|2 ms half-sine pulse
|Vibration Acceleration (Operating)
|0.66 g
|Vibration Frequency Range (Operating)
|RMS (random)
|Vibration Acceleration (Non-operating)
|1.3 g
|Vibration Frequency Range (Non-operating)
|RMS (random)
