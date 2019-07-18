For looks, and style the Doogee N10 certainly holds its ground against other, more expensive smartphones

I have reviewed many Doogee rugged phones recently -- like the Doogee S50, S60, S80, and the customizable, modular S90 -- but it has been a long time since I have reviewed one of its phones with a sleek form factor. I like the excellent looking Doogee N10 for several reasons.

It is not as large as other Doogee phones such as the BL500 and BL7000 I have looked at in terms of form factor or screen size. This phone has a 5.84-inch FHD display with Gorilla Glass 4, a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 2280 x 1080px. Graphics come from its PowerVR IMG8322, chip running at 450 MHz.

Its dimensions are 151.4 x 73.8 x 8.9mm, and it weighs 180g. It has an impressive 88% screen to body ratio, so the black bezel is hardly noticeable.

Inside the N10 there is an octa-core SC9863A4, with quad-core Cortex A55 running at 1.6 GHz and four cores running at up to 1.2 GHz. There are 3GB 667MHz LPDDR3 RAM and 32GB ROM -- expandable with a micro SD card up to 64Gb.

It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with the latest update on the system dated March 2019. Its 3360mAh battery will keep you going all day -- unless you use memory hogging, battery-draining apps like Facebook or GPS-heavy apps.

There are dual SIM slots for nano and micro SIM slot for your SD card. The N10 also has a headphone jack for wired audio and radio.

It has dual rear autofocus cameras at 16MP and 13MP and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and facial recognition. There is also an LED flash. Camera features include geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, and scene modes. You can also manually adjust functions such as white balance.

The fingerprint sensor is fast and accurate and facial recognition is fabulous. The screen will recognize your face, whether you are smiling, or scowling. When wearing glasses, it unlocked for me every time, and when I was not wearing glasses the screen still unlocked half the time.

The N10 has useful emergency information settings. Add the medical information and emergency contacts information in settings.

People in an emergency can read the medical information, blood type, allergies, etc., from the lock screen (click Emergency calls only), or they can dial your nominated contact by tapping their name from the locked phone.

Another feature setting I like is the lift to check phone options --perfect for those of us who do not wear watches -- but use their phone to tell the time.

I also like the fact that you can customize the navigation bar to add an option to open the notification panel by swiping down the screen.

Although Doogee has not stuffed lots of OEM additions to the Android software, the additions that have been made enhance the phone.

Its a pared-down operating system for this entry-level smartphone. And at an entry-level price of just over $100, for looks and style, it certainly holds its ground against other, more expensive devices.