Not satisfied with introducing a new rugged model to add to its range, the Doogee S70 also turns into a gaming smartphone with the addition of its Games Pad console

I like the phablet-sized 5.99 inch screen on the Doogee S70, and I like its rugged appearance. I am a fan of large screens, but not a fan of delicate devices that quickly break (I am rough with my phones).

I have previously looked at the Doogee Mix, BL5000, BL7000, Shoot 2, S50 and the S60, and, in the main, have been impressed by the build quality of these phones.

Like other models in its range the S70 uses the popular 18:9 screen aspect design. It has an impressive 5,500 mAh polymer battery and a 12V/2A flash charger.

Externally its corners are encased with ebonite - a very hard vulcanised rubber. The rest of the main body housing is protected by a raised softer rubber to protect the screen. The S70 is rated IP68 which means it can be immersed in up to three feet of water for up to 24 hours.

The linear lines of the phone looks more linear are achieved by dual colour injection moulding to the top and bottom bezel of the phone. The back cover is leather and the screen is 3rd generation Corning gorilla glass

Inside the phone there is a Media Tek Helio P23(MT6763T) octa-core processor running at up to 2.5GHz. The OS is Android 8.1 Oreo and there is 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM as standard.

It has a dual lens rear Sony IMX363 12.0MP + 5.0MP Dual PDAF camera with aperture of f/1.8. Its front facing camera is 16.0MP aperture f/2.0.

I like the red configurable custom function key on the side of 70 opposite the power button. There are three functions which will activate after a five second press.

You can configure this button for SOS calling which will call the configured number, an application shortcut, and a function to directly enter game mode via the button.

For professional workers there is a useful toolkit containing a compass, sound meter, spirit level, inclinometer (or Gradienter as it appears on the UI), height measurement, magnifier, protractor and plumb bob tool.

There is also a barometer and pedometer. You can also use the touch screen when wearing up to 1.5mm thick work gloves - very useful if you need to use the device outside at work.

Face unlock is easy to use and fairly accurate in low light environments. Slide the phone up and look at the device. Screen record enables you to capture your best gaming moments, and NFC is standard on this phone. Touch the back of the phone to unlock it by fingerprint.

The optoional Game Pad console is strongly reminiscent of a Nintendo Switch, albeit with one controller instead of two. The console clips onto the S70, pairs by Bluetooth, and will play any downloadable game of your choice.

You scan the QR code on the back of the console to download the Octopus application, download the game of your choice and start playing. Games can be accessed only via the Octopus application - pay a fee and remove any ads.

The interface is easy enough to configure and you do not need to own an S70 to use the console. I tried it with my Samsung S7 and it worked perfectly well. However, the phone can easily slide out of the console housing (the clips are only at each end).

The console is handy for the mobile gamer and works well on the train commute to work. However, the lack of an extra joystick could be an issue in some games, and I suspect that the serious gamer would not be satisfied with it as their main gaming device. The navigation buttons are fast and responsive.

Doogee say that its design team tested the device on over 20,000 pairs of hands from different countries, to ensure that the Game Pad felt comfortable in all hands.

To avoid excessive heat radiation, the device is surrounded by a shell which radiates heat away from the phone and ventilates the frame.

The phone and console package reached almost 500 percent of its funding goals in October 2018 on Indiegogo

All in all, this is a high performing, good looking rugged smartphone - and the addition of the Game Pad would make it suitable for the casual gamer who wants to immerse themselves in their favourite mobile game. For under $300, this phone and Game Pad works well for both professionals and gamers.