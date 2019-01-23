-
It's well known that printer manufacturers sell their hardware as cheaply as possible, making their real profit through repeat sales of replacement ink and toner. But, after years of criticism, manufacturers are finally starting to explore alternatives that offer lower cost-per-page printing and TCO throughout the printer's lifetime.
Epson's EcoTank range of inkjet printers turns the traditional business model on its head. The initial purchase price is relatively high, but rather than using expensive replacement cartridges, the EcoTank printers contain a large internal ink tank. This tank can hold far more ink than a conventional ink cartridge, has lower environmental impact than using plastic cartridges and -- most importantly -- can be refilled using low-cost bottles of ink that drastically reduce running costs.
The EcoTank range has been around for a couple of years, but the first models were primarily aimed at smaller offices and home users. However, Epson has recently launched a number of new 'EcoTank Monochrome' models, which are high-speed mono printers aimed at workgroups in larger businesses. The EcoTank Monochrome range was launched in Europe and Asia at the end of 2018, but isn't available in the US at the moment.
Epson's business EcoTank printers
Key features
Function
3-in-1
printer
printer
Interface
USB
USB +wi-fi
USB
Print speed
20 ppm
15 ppm
15 ppm
Initial ink yield
11,000 pages
5,000 pages
5,000 pages
Print resolution
600 dpi
360dpi
360dpi
Duplex printing
yes
no
no
Printer language
GDI
GDI
GDI
Prices for this new 'low TCO' range start at £213.27 (ex. VAT or £255.92 inc. VAT) for the ET-M1100, which is an entry-level, single-function printer with USB connectivity for smaller offices. However, larger workgroups will probably prefer a more full-featured model, such as the multi-function ET-M2140, priced at £356.05 (ex. VAT, or £427.26 inc. VAT). This is a 1200-by-2400dpi mono printer, with a scanner, copier and automatic document feeder. Print speeds are rated at 39 pages per minute (ppm), with a 250-sheet paper tray and maximum duty cycle of 20,000 pages per month, which should be suitable for workgroups in many small/medium-sized businesses. The ET-M2140 provides USB, Ethernet and wi-fi connectivity for networked workgroups, as well as a three-year warranty. There's also a model called the ET-M3140, which costs £50 more and adds a fax machine as well as a larger, touch-sensitive control screen.
There are certainly less expensive inkjet and laser printer rivals with similar specifications, but that price also includes two large bottles of black ink that will last for up to 11,000 mono pages -- compared to just a few hundred pages worth of ink included with most conventional inkjet printers. The real savings, though, come when it's time to buy additional bottles of black ink, which cost just £11.18 (ex. VAT or £13.41 inc. VAT) and last for approximately 6000 pages each. That works out at around 0.2p per page -- far cheaper than buying replacement ink or toner cartridges for conventional inkjet or laser printers. In comparison, Epson's Workforce range of inkjet printers may offer a lower upfront purchase price, but running costs work out at around 2p per page for mono printing.
Conclusions
Printer ink is often referred to as 'black gold' because of its high price, so it's good to see Epson taking a different approach to running costs with its EcoTank range. The high initial purchase price might deter smaller businesses on a more limited budget, but the EcoTank printers offer genuine savings to larger organisations that need to print hundreds or even thousands of pages every month.
