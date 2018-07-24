Fujitsu covers all possible options with its 2-in-1 laptops. There's the centrally hinged Lifebook T938, the 360-degree rotating Lifebook P728, and the Stylistic Q738 which is primarily a tablet with its keyboard an attachable option.

As befits its 'tablet-first' approach, all computing components, from the battery to the processor plus all ports and slots, are on the tablet section. Fujitsu is on 8th generation Intel CPUs here, and there are four options: Core i3-7130U, Core i5-7200U, Core i5-8350U and, as in my review sample, Core i7-8650U. There's 16GB of RAM as standard, with SSD options of 256GB (in my review sample), 512GB and 1TB. The business-focused Stylistic Q738 runs Windows 10 Pro.

Battery life is rated at up to 10.5 hours, which is OK for a regular working day but might fall short if you work extended hours away from mains power. Unless you can give the tablet a quick a power boost in the late afternoon, you might struggle to keep it going on the commute home.

Image: Fujitsu

Ports and slots are found on the short sides of the tablet. There are USB 3, USB 2, USB-C and Micro-HDMI ports, plus a MicroSD card slot a smartcard reader and a headset jack. If LTE mobile broadband is included, the SIM card slot is on the bottom edge.

Fujitsu sells its Stylistic models into businesses, and there's an optional docking cradle for the tablet that adds further connections -- three USB 3.0, VGA, RJ-45 Ethernet, and DisplayPort. You can't use the keyboard and the docking cradle simultaneously, though.

The tablet is on the chunky side at 315mm by 200.9mm by 9.7mm. The 13.3-inch touch screen sits in a bezel that's reasonably slim but still leaves enough finger-room around the screen. The screen has an anti-glare finish, which means it's not too reflective. The IPS display has Full HD (1,920 x 1.080 pixels) resolution and is fine to work on.

The tablet weighs 796g, with the keyboard section adding a further 568g, bringing the total weight to 1.36kg, which is acceptable for an ultraportable.

The connection between the tablet and keyboard sections is solid, and is released by pressing a button that uncouples a mechanical latch. The device should survive well in transit with the two sections bolted together.

The keyboard lacks the usual red flash around the sunken keys that's a defining mark for Fujitsu -- perhaps a sign of cost cutting. When the tablet is locked in and tipped back beyond about 100 degrees it raises the front of the keyboard section slightly from the desk. In my review unit this was a shade uneven, with the left front of the keyboard section slightly more raised than the right. Using the wrist rest in the normal way during typing anchored things, and I had no problems typing at speed. Even so, perhaps Fujitsu should look more closely into the relative weighting of tablet and keyboard.

The good news is that the typing experience is fine. There's a little flex in the keyboard, and slightly less resistance than I like on the downward press, but I'm being picky here: I had no trouble typing at my normal touch-typing speed.

With a starting price of £999 (ex. VAT) the Stylistic Q738 is not overly expensive, but it will probably have to function as your only computer, so you'll need to be able to live with its tablet-first architecture.

