Fujitsu's Stylistic Q509 Windows 10 tablet has rugged features and MIL-STD certification, but is also relatively portable. Fujitsu identifies a range of vertical sectors that it's appropriate for, including transportation, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, education and retail. A separate keyboard costing £160 (ex. VAT) adds to this device's flexibility.

With a smallish 10.1-inch screen, the Stylistic Q509 is one of the neater industrial tablets on the market. It's light at just 620g, and I had no trouble holding it in one hand and wielding the stylus with the other. There are large bezels on all fours sides of the screen, making the tablet's 263mm-by-168.9mm footprint somewhat greater than the screen size might suggest. Still, this does mean that the tablet can be used in either landscape or portrait mode with equal ease.

The tablet's 12.4mm thickness is partly due to an all-around bumper with rubbery extensions on every corner, which provides added protection against drops. The bumper also protects the back of the tablet, and is one of the features that gives the Stylistic Q509 its MIL-STD-810G certification. Most of the ports are covered, which helps with dust and spill resistance, while the tablet's fanless design provides further protection against dust.

There is a stylus housing on the chassis. The stylus itself is rather stubby, although I found it efficient enough to use, and it was effective for handwriting or drawing. Form filling or tickbox work should be straightforward. There is a small lanyard slot on the top of the stylus, and a spot on the chassis which can be used as a tether. Fujitsu supplies a lanyard.

There are plenty of ports -- certainly a wider variety than would usually be found on a consumer-grade tablet. The power input sits under a hinged cover, with further covers protecting USB 3.1 and USB-C ports, a MicroSD card slot, an Ethernet port and a SIM card slot. The 3.5mm headset jack is unprotected, and there's a fingerprint sensor on the back of the chassis.

On the bottom is a connector for a keyboard comprising a pair of locks and a power/data dock. The keyboard, which costs £160 (ex. VAT) wasn't provided for review, but Fujitsu says it's the same cradle mechanism as seen on the Stylistic Q73x and V727 models. When I reviewed the Stylistic Q738 last year I was impressed with this design.

The 10.1-inch 1,920 by 1,200 IPS touch screen delivers good detail, and its anti-glare finish is welcome. Brightness is rated at 500 cd/m², but even at maximum it seemed a little dull, and I wonder how well this tablet will fare in the range of harsh indoor and outdoor conditions it's supposed to accommodate.

There are two cameras -- 2MP at the front and 8MP at the back. Their capabilities are entirely average, but you'd expect nothing else from a workhorse tablet.

Fujitsu claims 11 hours of life from the Stylistic Q509's 2-cell Li-polymer battery. It will charge up to 80% in an hour if the charge port on the keyboard dock is used, but on-device charging is slower. Without access to the keyboard it was not possible to do my usual everyday work test of the battery or to test the fast-charge capability. However, it looped music playback for three hours during one session, and the battery depleted by about a third. This is hardly a scientific test of a tablet intended for use in the field or in a factory, but it does suggest that the quoted battery life is reasonable.

The Stylistic Q509 tablet runs on Windows 10 Pro. My review unit was powered by Intel's Celeron N4000 processor (1.1-2.6GHz) with integrated UHD Graphics 600 and 4GB of RAM and. It's not a combination that will break any speed records: even simple tasks like browsing web pages were a bit of a drag on the system. You can specify a Celeron N4100 processor (1.1-2.4GHz) and 8GB of RAM, which should speed things up a bit, but you'll still need to stick to relatively undemanding workloads.

Conclusions

The 10.1-inch Fujitsu Tablet Stylistic Q509 is small and light, and although it has MIL-STD 810G certification, you'll want to avoid too many bumps and drops. Its suggested markets -- transportation, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, education and retail -- cover a broad range of use cases, and while optional mobile broadband is welcome, the Celeron processor and moderate RAM complement seem somewhat underpowered.

The screen lacks brightness, but the stylus is responsive and a keyboard is available if required. Still, the Stylistic Q509 (£579 ex. VAT, plus £160 for the keyboard) might struggle to fulfil its jack-of-all-trades brief.

