HP EliteBook 840 G7 review: Compact and solidly built, with great battery life

hp-elitebook-840-g7-header.jpg
  • Editors' rating
    8.3 Excellent

Pros

  • Great battery life
  • Good connectivity, including LTE mobile broadband
  • Compact, robust chassis
  • Programmable Fn key

Cons

  • Mediocre speakers
  • Low screen brightness on the entry-level model

HP's EliteBooks are robust and well-specified laptops aimed at business users, and they compete with other premium devices such as Lenovo's ThinkPads and Dell's Latitude series. The 14-inch EliteBook 840 G7 starts at £1,074 (inc. VAT) for a Core i5-based model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. This is an attractive price, but it's worth noting that this range is powered by 10th generation (Comet Lake) Intel processors rather than the latest 11th generation (Tiger Lake) chips. 

The HP EliteBook 840 G7 is a compact and solidly built 14-inch laptop. There is a smaller 830-series model if you prefer a 13.3-inch screen, but since the 840 has relatively narrow bezels and a generally slim design, many will opt for more screen space. The EliteBook 840 G7 will slip into a tiny backpack easily and it's not especially heavy. 

The desktop footprint measures 323mm wide by 214mm deep, and the laptop is 17.9mm thick. It has a starting weight of 1.33kg and the chassis uses aluminium in a lid that I couldn't bow in my hands, while the base feels tough. The silver finish characteristic of the EliteBook range is attractive, although you might want to use a protective sleeve in transit to avoid unsightly scratches. 

hp-elitebook-840-g7-main.jpg

The entry-level EliteBook 840 G7 reviewed here runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The screen is an FHD IPS panel with a modest 250 nits of brightness. More expensive models offer Core i7 CPUs, more RAM and storage, and brighter screens (up to 1,000 nits).

 Image: HP Inc

On the subject of screen bezels, they're not uniformly narrow. The short bezels are, according to my ruler, 6mm thick, the top a more generous 10mm, and the bottom around 13mm. HP has not caught up with the trend to minimise the bottom bezel and create additional height in the screen. Having worked with increased screen height on the (admittedly larger) 15-inch Dell XPS 15 9500 and the 13.9-inch Asus ZenBook S UX393, I can say that the extra height makes for a superior experience both in terms of work and leisure (such as video viewing). 

Each of the three pre-configured EliteBook 840 G7 models on HP's UK website (at the time of writing) share the same FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS display with a matte, anti-glare finish. There's no touch-screen availability. One area of significant differentiation between the three models is their brightness: my entry-level review unit tops out at 250 nits, which is pretty low for a business laptop. The mid-range £1,242 (inc. VAT) model offers a healthier 400 nits, while the top-end £1,402 (inc. VAT) version gets an impressive 1000 nits. 

You'll need the most expensive model to get HP's Sure View privacy screen, which in my experience with other HP laptops does a very good job of making it difficult for anyone sitting on either side to see what you're looking at, although it also reduces head-on viewability slightly. My review unit did have a sliding privacy cover for the webcam though, and there's a second IR camera for Windows Hello as well as a fingerprint sensor. 

Top ZDNET Reviews

The screen will hinge back almost to the desk, but doesn't lay completely flat, which is slightly odd. 

hp-elitebook-840-g7-keyboard.jpg

The backlit, spill-resistant keyboard has a bouncy action, but is reasonably quiet. The speaker grilles flanking the keyboard are attractive, but the sound that emerges from them could be better.

 Image: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

The keyboard is bordered on its short edges by speaker grilles that look nice, but the sound quality is pretty disappointing, with a lack of bass and rather harsh treble tones. With laptops doubling up for both work and entertainment these days, and so many meetings and presentations taking place online, the audio subsystem is becoming increasingly important, so this is a disappointment. 

The keyboard has two backlight levels, toggled with a Fn key. The main QWERTY keys are large and well spaced, while the Fn key row is half height but perfectly usable. It contains an F12 key that users can programme to any action, including opening an application, web page or even a specific file. Four actions can be configured -- with the key on its own and in combination with Shift, Ctrl and Alt.  

SEE: Windows 10 Start menu hacks (TechRepublic Premium)

The left and right arrow keys occupy a full-size key, while the up and down arrows are on half-height, extended-width keys. The typing action is bouncy but comfortable; there's a little 'clacking' as you type, but it's not intrusive. 

The EliteBook 840 G7 incorporates HP's pointing stick in between the G, H and B keys, with two dedicated buttons above the clickpad. The clickpad itself is responsive.  

As noted, there are three pre-configured EliteBook 840 G7 models available in the UK, all based on 10th generation intel processors. The most and least expensive have LTE support, and all have a smartcard reader. The core specifications of each are as follows: 

  • Intel Core i7-10510U, Windows 10 Pro, 14.0-inch 1,920 x 1,080 anti-glare 1000 nits non-touch screen with HP Sure View privacy screen, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 
    £1,402.80 (inc. VAT) 
  • Intel Core i7-10510U, Windows 10 Pro, 14.0-inch 1,920 x 1,080 anti-glare 400 nits non-touch screen, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 
    £1,242 (inc. VAT) 
  • Intel Core i5-10210U, Windows 10 Pro, 14.0-inch 1,920 x 1,080 anti-glare 250 nits non-touch screen, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD 
    £1,074 (inc. VAT) as reviewed 
hp-elitebook-840-g7-sides.jpg

Left-side ports (top): 2x USB 3.1, 3.5mm audio in/out. Right-side ports (above): SIM slot (4G LTE), 2x USB-C, HDMI, round-pin power-in.

 Images: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

There is a reasonable array of ports and connectors. On the left edge there is a smartcard reader, a 3.5mm headset jack and a pair of USB 3.1 ports. The LTE SIM slots into a housing on the right edge of the chassis, where there's also a pair of USB-C ports with Thunderbolt (either one of which can be used to charge the battery), a full-size HDMI port and a round-pin power connector. My review unit came with a USB-C charge cable, rendering the latter redundant. Checking the online specifications this only seems to be provided as standard with the most expensive model, and it offers 65W charging rather than the 45W provided by the round-pin adapter. 

Battery life is astonishingly good. Running a normal workload of writing into a web app, browsing the web, watching some video and listening to music, I ran the battery down by just 16% in three hours. This would equate to over 18 hours of battery life -- enough to accommodate a working day and then some. However, working with the 250 nits screen on its default battery-power setting of about 50% is not great, and I'd normally have it set much higher, resulting in lower battery life.  

Conclusions

The HP EliteBook 840 G7 is a well-built 14-inch business laptop with a good selection of ports and connectors, LTE mobile broadband and great battery life. However, the FHD screen on the entry-level £1,074 (inc. VAT) model reviewed here lacks brightness. Sound quality could be better across the board, and you have to go to the most expensive iteration to get HP's Sure View screen privacy.

RECENT AND RELATED CONTENT

PC shipments: Google Chromebook sales fly high but desktops plummet

The best laptop docking stations: Your essential accessory for working from home

HP USB-C Dock G5, hands on: A versatile, affordable desktop dock

HP Spectre x360 15 (2020) review: A premium 2-in-1 convertible with a superb 4k OLED display

Laptops with the best battery life: Top choices for remote workers and students

Read more reviews

Specifications

General
Packaged Quantity 1
Embedded Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM 1.2) and firmware (TPM 2.0)
Processor / Chipset
CPU Intel Core i5 (10th Gen) 10210U / 1.6 GHz
Max Turbo Speed 4.2 GHz
Number of Cores Quad-Core
Cache L3 - 6 MB
64-bit Computing Yes
Features Hyper-Threading Technology, Intel Smart Cache, Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0
Cache Memory
Type L3 cache
Storage
Interface PCIe
RAM
Memory Speed 2666 MHz
Configuration Features 1 x 8 GB
Technology DDR4 SDRAM
Rated Memory Speed 2666 MHz
Memory
Technology DDR4 SDRAM
Speed 2666 MHz
Form Factor SO-DIMM 260-pin
Slots Qty 2
Empty Slots 1
Environmental Parameters
Humidity Range Operating 10 - 90% (non-condensing)
Display
LCD Backlight Technology WLED backlight
Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Widescreen Display Yes
Monitor Features 45% NTSC color gamut, Full HD ultra wide-viewing angle (UWVA) eDP anti-glare, ambient light sensor
Type LED
TFT Technology IPS
Diagonal Size (metric) 35.56 cm
Display Resolution Abbreviation Full HD
Audio & Video
Graphics Processor Intel UHD Graphics
Sound Stereo speakers, 3 multi-array microphone
Features Bang & Olufsen Audio
Hard Drive
Type SSD
SSD Form Factor M.2 2280
Capacity 256 GB
Hard Drive Features NVM Express (NVMe), Self-Encrypting Drive, TCG Opal Encryption 2, triple-level cell (TLC)
Input
Type ClickPad, keyboard, pointing stick
Features multi-gesture clickpad, precision touchpad
Communications
Wireless Protocol Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
Bluetooth Class Class 2
Wireless Controller Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201
Features Miracast, dual stream (2x2)
Hard Drive (3rd)
Type none
Optical Storage
Drive Type no optical drive
Type none
Processor
CPU Type Core i5
Manufacturer Intel
Clock Speed 1.6 GHz
Battery
Capacity 53 Wh
Cells 3-cell
Technology lithium ion
AC Adapter
Input AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
Output 65 Watt
Connections & Expansion
Interfaces 2 x USB-C 3.1/Thunderbolt
USB 3.1 Gen 1 (charging)
USB 3.1 Gen 1
HDMI
Headphone/microphone combo jack
Header
Brand HP
Product Line HP EliteBook
Localization English
Country Kits United States
Packaged Quantity 1
Networking
Data Link Protocol Bluetooth 5.0, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11ax, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, NFC
Compliant Standards Wi-Fi CERTIFIED
Miscellaneous
Integrated Options Ambient light sensor, hall sensor
Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM 1.2) and firmware (TPM 2.0), fingerprint reader, smart card reader
Features BIOS Absolute Persistence, BIOS Update via Network, HP Fast Charge, Power On Authentication, Pre-boot Authentication, Setup Password, power-on password
Compliant Standards A-Tick, BSMI, CCC, CIT, CSA, Common Criteria EAL4+, FCC, GOST, ICCP, ICES, KC, SABS, UL, VCCI, low halogen
Theft/Intrusion Protection security lock slot (cable lock sold separately)
Security Slot Type Kensington nano security slot
Monitor
Diagonal Size 14 in
Image Brightness 250 cd/m2
System
Notebook Type notebook
Platform Windows
Hard Drive Capacity 256 GB
Embedded Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM 1.2) and firmware (TPM 2.0)
Security Devices SmartCard reader, fingerprint reader
Dimensions & Weight
Width 12.7 in
Depth 8.5 in
Height 0.7 in
Manufacturer Warranty
Type 3 years warranty
Keyboard
Keyboard Name HP Premium
Environmental Standards
ENERGY STAR Certified Yes
Physical Characteristics
Weight 2.93 lbs
Power
Min Operating Temperature 32 °F
Max Operating Temperature 95 °F
Operating System / Software
OS Provided: Type Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Edition
Type Absolute Persistence, HP BIOS Config Utility, HP Client Catalog, HP Connection Optimizer, HP Driver Packs, HP Hotkey Support, HP Image Assistant, HP Secure Erase, HP Support Assistant, HP Sure Click, HP System Software Manager, Windows Defender
Video Output
Graphics Processor Series Intel UHD Graphics
Input Device
Backlight Yes
Interfaces
USB-C Ports Qty 2
Comment charging
Service & Support
Type 3 years warranty
Service & Support Details
Type limited warranty
Service Included parts and labor
Location on-site
Full Contract Period 3 years
Shock & Vibration Tolerance
Shock Acceleration (Operating) 40 g
Shock Acceleration (Non-operating) 200 g
Vibration Acceleration (Operating) 0.75 g
Vibration Frequency Range (Operating) RMS (random)
Vibration Acceleration (Non-operating) 1.5 g
Vibration Frequency Range (Non-operating) RMS (random)

Related Topics:

Hardware Reviews Security Mobility PCs

Top ZDNET Reviews

Related Stories

    • 1 of 1