LG unveils 5G smartphone V50 ThinQ LG has taken the wraps off its 5G smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2019, along with a dual-screen 'companion', and the LG G8 ThinQ with palm vein hand ID unlock.

LG continues to fly under the radar, but its partially due to its continued lack of timely updates and inclusion of gratuitous unreliable gimmicks that simply distract from other features that distinguish its phones from others. I've only spent a week with the LG G8 ThinQ so far and will continue to test it out for another couple of weeks.

top picks The 10 best smartphones right now It's easy to find a great phone today. In fact, current flagship devices are so good you really don't need to be replacing them every year. Read More

LG's website promotes silly functions like Hand ID and Air Motion while its standout features are the Quad DAC audio, MIL-STD 810G shock resistance, Google Assistant key with LG specific functions, and capable video recording features. In many ways the LG G8 has deep Google integration (embedded Google Lens into the camera), but it also is missing some key features (Digital Wellbeing) found in Android.

So far, I enjoy the following:

Design, fit, and finish : The LG G8 is not the thinnest phone, but it feels great in my hand and pocket. The rear fingerprint sensor is lightning fast and its built to withstand minor bumps and bruises. The Carmine Red color is also gorgeous.

: The LG G8 is not the thinnest phone, but it feels great in my hand and pocket. The rear fingerprint sensor is lightning fast and its built to withstand minor bumps and bruises. The Carmine Red color is also gorgeous. Clean front panel : There is no headset speaker or any other opening on the front of the phone. The Crystal Sound OLED seems to work well and is a marvel of engineering.

: There is no headset speaker or any other opening on the front of the phone. The Crystal Sound OLED seems to work well and is a marvel of engineering. Google Assistant button : I use it all day to launch Google Assistant and also like that I can double press it to launch my day information.

: I use it all day to launch Google Assistant and also like that I can double press it to launch my day information. Battery life: So far I am seeing longer battery life on the G8 than I saw on the G7. I'm able to go a full day and it's easy to top it off wirelessly too.

Also: One month with the LG G7: As competition stumbles, the G7 rises to the occasion

These items annoy me and I know LG can do better:

Bluetooth audio : With fantastic sound through the headphone jack and solid sound through the BoomBox capability, I'm mystified why Bluetooth audio is very quiet on every headset I have tested.

: With fantastic sound through the headphone jack and solid sound through the BoomBox capability, I'm mystified why Bluetooth audio is very quiet on every headset I have tested. App launcher : While Samsung worked hard to improve its UI with One UI, LG continues to keep its terrible UX in place. The app launcher includes default folders and forces you to manually remove the apps from the folder and then manually tap around to sort or arrange apps. Someone at LG needs to take responsibility for the UI and get it up to speed ASAP.

: While Samsung worked hard to improve its UI with One UI, LG continues to keep its terrible UX in place. The app launcher includes default folders and forces you to manually remove the apps from the folder and then manually tap around to sort or arrange apps. Someone at LG needs to take responsibility for the UI and get it up to speed ASAP. Gimmicks : Air Motion works about 20 percent of the time and even then it is slower than standard tap interactions. The rear fingerprint scanner is awesome so Hand ID is a waste of development time.

: Air Motion works about 20 percent of the time and even then it is slower than standard tap interactions. The rear fingerprint scanner is awesome so Hand ID is a waste of development time. Settings cleanup: While I do appreciate the ability to fully customize the device, there are an inordinate amount of settings that go down several levels. I count 19 settings options alone just within the display category. However, a key Android setting, Digital Wellbeing is not even present on the phone.

LG G8 ThinQ specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core Display : 6.1 inch, 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio (564 ppi)

: 6.1 inch, 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio (564 ppi) Operating system : Android 9.0 Pie

: Android 9.0 Pie RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 128 internal with microSD expansion card slot

: 128 internal with microSD expansion card slot Cameras : 16 megapixel super wide f/1.9 and 12 megapixel rear f/1.5 cameras. 8 megapixel f/1.9 front-facing camera with time-of-flight (TOF) sensor

: 16 megapixel super wide f/1.9 and 12 megapixel rear f/1.5 cameras. 8 megapixel f/1.9 front-facing camera with time-of-flight (TOF) sensor Water resistance : IP68 water and dust rating

: IP68 water and dust rating Shock resistance : MIL-STD 810G

: MIL-STD 810G Connectivity : Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, NFC

: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, NFC Battery : 3,500 mAh non-removable with fast wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare

: 3,500 mAh non-removable with fast wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare Dimensions : 151.9 x 71.9 x 8.4 mm and 167 grams

: 151.9 x 71.9 x 8.4 mm and 167 grams Colors: Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, Carmine Red

Compared to the G7 from last year, we see an OLED display instead of LCD, new Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 500mAh more battery capacity, and five grams more weight. The dual rear cameras are flush mounted and are aligned horizontally on the G8. It has Android 9 Pie out of the box with the April 2019 security update so it is current at launch.

Also: T-Mobile LG G7 ThinQ review: Average battery life and high price overshadow excellent audio performance

Price and availability

You can purchase the LG G8 ThinQ from T-Mobile in Carmine Red or Aurora Black for just $619.99. T-Mobile also offers 50 percent off this phone with a trade-in or if you add a line. At $10 per month to add a line, this might just be the way to pick up a great phone for just over $300.

AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon all have launch deals on the LG G8 so check out your preferred carrier. Best Buy is selling the LG G8 for $649.99 with activation.

B&H has the unlocked models priced at $699.99, which is still $150 less than the original MSRP of the LG G8.

Summary of initial experiences

For some reason, there is a place in my heart for LG devices. They look great and fit well in my hand and pockets. I've been able to count on them for solid performance and the phones do not tend to bog down over time. Updates are a serious concern and I wish LG would stick with its promise made last year to provide timely updates.

The audio through the headphone jack is awesome, but it is too quite through Bluetooth earbuds. Skip the gimmicks and use the phone as the masses would for a great overall experience.

LG once again is launching this phone with US carriers at a price hundreds less than Samsung's latest Galaxy so the LG G8 is definitely worth considering.

I'll be putting the camera through its paces and continuing to test out features on the LG G8. If you have anything specific you want me to test out and report back on, please leave a comment for me to address.