I have been looking forward to trying the Meizu M6 Note since it was released last autumn.

Its newest M6 device is the entry-level M6 Note. Meizu said that the Note is the first international Meizu phone that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core ARM-A53 processor running at up to 2GHz and an Adreno 506 GPU.

Meizu carries two smartphone models in its range: The PRO, and M-series. So far, it has released just under 30 smartphone models, which makes it the 11th-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world in terms of unit sales.

This is a nice phone that looks like a top-end model, yet it's only around $300 for the 64GB version. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and has up to 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

The phone runs Flyme OS version 6.1.4 on Android 7.1.2, and its Wi-Fi supports both 5GHz and 2.4GHz frequency bands.

The Meizu M6 Note comes equipped with Sony IMX362/Samsung 2L7 dual cameras -- the first in the M-series to feature two cameras.

The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor. The rear camera has a 12-megapixel sensor for the primary camera and a resolution of 5-megapixel for the secondary camera and Quad LED flash.

It has an ƒ/1.9 ultra-wide aperture and 0.03 seconds Dual PD focusing mechanism, which is quite an impressive a camera experience for an entry-level smartphone. The camera also shoots panoramas and continuous images.

It has Arcsoft camera algorithms, including a dual camera blur to give a bokeh effect, which is a nice-to-have trick for a low-cost device. Bokeh images look really good on the M6 Note.

For selfie addicts, there is a large range of photo adjustments to give the perfect image. The dual-color temperature, 4-LED flash provides fill-in light and has five Flyme-specific flash effects. It also comes with noise reduction for fairly good images in low light.

The device screen is a 5.5-inch full HD display with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 with 403ppi. Screen real estate is good with edge-to-edge cover.

Meizu has continued its top and bottom bezel -- for its fingerprint sensor at the bottom and camera and speaker at the top of the screen. The aspect ratio is good.

For a slim phone, it has packed an impressive 4,000mAh battery into its body, whilst still staying light at 173g. This will give you 10 hours of gaming, or enable you to watch up to 34 full HD TV shows.

Its dimensions are 154.6 x 75.2 x 8.35mm. The battery uses mCharge fast-charging technology, which can charge with an electric current of up to 18W.

There are no extras or gimmicks inside the box -- after all, this is an entry level phonemainly aimed at the consumer market.

It is perfectly adequate for corporate rollouts, too. Device administrators can be added, as can certificates, multiple fingerprint unlocks, and device privacy options.

This is a phone that spans both the consumer and corporate world without problems and sits well in both.

