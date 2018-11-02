Major flagship smartphones have now set an entry level price of $1,000 or more, but you can still find phones that more than satisfy your needs for much less. OnePlus continues to release compelling smartphones with flagship specs at prices hundreds less than phones from Samsung, Apple, LG, Huawei, and others.

I went on a bit of a treasure hunt, but was finally successful in finding a new a OnePlus 6T at a local T-Mobile store. After about 16 hours of use, I am more impressed with some features than I thought I would be and have plans to test out other features over the next week or two.

While I've been very pleased with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, other recent phones have disappointed me in various ways. The new iPhone models have rather terrible cellular reception, the LG V40 battery is a bit lacking, and the Huawei Mate 20 devices are not available in the US. This is a great time for OnePlus to step up with the OnePlus 6T and its first time launching with a US carrier should lead to more awareness of the brand. We'll see if the OnePlus 6T lives up to its potential.

T-Mobile hunt and deal details

Earlier this week I saw the T-Mobile promotion that it would offer a $300 trade-in on selected phones for those who bought a new OnePlus 6T. I scoped out some local T-Mobile stores for the Thursday launch and saw there was a new feature to make an appointment. I made an appointment for a time after my morning meetings and made sure to add a note in the appointment that I was coming to the store to buy a new OnePlus 6T. I received a confirmation of my appointment and waited for the day.

I made my way up to the T-Mobile store to buy the OnePlus 6T and also return my iPhone X as part of my iPhone XR Jump On Demand. The store was pretty busy so a representative came over to take my name. I said I had an appointment and he said he did not have anything down for me while also stating they were out of OnePlus 6T phones. I went ahead and returned the iPhone X to go search out other stores that might have stock. I'm not sure why there is even an appointment option on the T-Mobile site if it really means nothing to the local stores.

After posting a Tweet and confirming no stores in the downtown Seattle area had stock, I decided to look further south where I would be headed in the afternoon. The T-Mobile store at Kent Station was very friendly and said they had a few available, but could not hold one for me. I took an early train down there and ended up buying the last one at that store.The sales person was great, but said he had never heard of OnePlus prior to the training they received before launch day. He said about 15 had been sold that day and mine was the last they had in stock. With the downtown Seattle stores selling out, it appears that OnePlus may have had a very successful launch with its first US carrier. Earlier this year OnePlus sold one million OnePlus 6 phones in 22 days so with this new carrier partnership we may see them eclipse this sales milestone.

One reason I decided to pick up the OnePlus 6T was T-Mobile's offer to pay $300 for a trade-in of a qualified phone. I had an a few old phones around so took in a Galaxy S7 to trade. Unlike most trade-in offers where I would have received $40 for the Galaxy, T-Mobile gives you just that value at the store and then the remainder of the $300 will show up in the form of 24 monthly bill adjustments. The bottom line is that I was able to pick up the OnePlus 6T for just $280, before tax. How could one NOT take advantage of this deal with T-Mobile?

Specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Display : 6.41 inch 19.5:9 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution (402 ppi) Optic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass 6

: 6.41 inch 19.5:9 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution (402 ppi) Optic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass 6 Operating system : Oxygen OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie

: Oxygen OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie RAM : 6GB/8GB

: 6GB/8GB Storage : 128GB and 256GB options

: 128GB and 256GB options Cameras : 16-megapixel standard f/1.1 and 20-megapixel f/1.7 dual rear cameras. 16-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera.

: 16-megapixel standard f/1.1 and 20-megapixel f/1.7 dual rear cameras. 16-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera. Wireless technology : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Battery : 3,700mAh battery with fast charging capability

: 3,700mAh battery with fast charging capability Dimensions : 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm and 185 grams

: 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm and 185 grams Colors: Mirror Black (only color for T-Mobile) and Midnight Black

One features missing on the OnePlus 6T that may disappoint longtime OnePlus fans is the 3.5mm headset jack. Very few manufacturers include a headphone jack today so it isn't much of a surprise it is not there and OnePlus includes a USB-C headset dongle in the box to help the transition.

Other Android flagships have a certified water and dust resistant rating, but the OnePlus 6T has no official rating. OnePlus states it should be fine if it slips and falls in a puddle or something, but there is no official IP rating. Given the significantly lower cost of the OnePlus 6T, it is understandable that there had to be some compromises made to keep the price in the $549 to $629 range.

A significant piece of technology that OnePlus added to the 6T, that we see currently only on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, is the presence of an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

We also see the use of Gorilla Glass 6 on the OnePlus 6T and I have yet to see this on any other phone released to date.

Hardware

The front of the OnePlus 6T is dominated by the 86 percent screen-to-body ratio AMOLED display that looks great to me. It isn't as high of a resolution as we see on a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, but it's nearly half the price too. There is a small notch, but it's more like what we see on an Essential Phone rather than a Pixel 3 XL. You can use software in the settings to hide it too.

The first thing I wanted to check out is the new in-display fingerprint sensor and after many hours of use and tens of unlock actions, it has been performing flawlessly for me. It also comes with a cool animation with lights that show where to place your finger and a ball of neon lights that look like a plasma ball as your finger is scanned.

The right side has the traditional three-way switch that is one of the most useful features of a OnePlus phone. The power button is below this on the right side. The USB-C port is on the bottom, along with a very loud single speaker. The left side houses the speaker buttons and SIM card slot with a mic opening up top. There is no longer a 3.5mm headset jack.

Dual cameras are arranged vertically on the back with a flash light below the cameras. There is no telephoto or wide-angle capability, but there is a new Nightscape mode for advanced low-light photography. Initial testing compared to the unofficial Pixel 3 XL Nightshot functionality is impressive.

The retail package includes the fast charging adapter, a USB-C to 3.5mm headset jack dongle, a decent silicone case, and a screen protector that is already applied to the phone in the box.

Software

OnePlus builds upon Android with its OxygenOS and it is honestly one of my favorites on Android. OxygenOS adds enhancements that help you improve your productivity and efficiency on OnePlus devices. The OnePlus 6T launches with OxygenOS 9.0 built upon Android 9 Pie.

OnePlus has also shown an ability to release monthly Android security updates on a timely basis. The September 5, 2018 update is present on the OnePlus 6T out of the box.

It is great to see the option to have your Google feed show on the left panel, much like what we now see with LG too, since I personally never used the Shelf. You can choose to enable the Shelf, or completely turn off this left home screen panel too.

The camera UI has some swipe elements from side-to-side, but swiping up from the capture button gets you to all of the modes and settings quicker. Modes include video, photo, portrait, night, pro mode, time-lapse, panorama, and slow motion. 240 and 480 fps slow motion options are available with video editing software provided as well.

Initial impressions

After just one day using the OnePlus 6T, it is pretty impressive with lightning fast responsiveness and a cool new fingerprint scanner that has shown to be fast and consistent. Initial reception tests show the OnePlus 6T challenges the Samsung crown as best phone in weak signal areas.

I'm enjoying the size of the phone with the minimal bezels and large screen feel. It's tough to beat the $580 price, especially with a $300 credit for trading in an old phone.

While the phone has two large pixel rear cameras, there is no telephoto or wide-angle capability. It's not clear to me what the second camera is providing, unless it is just depth effects and other data for the primary rear camera. There is a lot more to test here.

We'll continue using it to evaluate the cameras, battery life, cellular reception, and more so please let me know if there is anything specific you want addressed in the full review.

