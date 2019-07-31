Sennheiser headsets span a wide range, covering sports, entertainment and business use cases. There's a significant market for headsets that can double up for work and leisure, and to make the grade they need to cater for business requirements like voice calls as well as leisure needs such as high-quality music listening. If the Sennheiser MB 360 UC can do well at both, then the £219 (inc. VAT) price tag might be attractive.

To meet the 'headset for all occasions' brief, the Sennheiser MB 360 UC comes with a Bluetooth dongle and a 2.5mm-to-3.5mm round-pin connector as well as integrated Bluetooth that takes advantage of NFC for quick pairing. You also get a USB-A to Mirco-USB charge cable.

When you're not wearing the Sennheiser MB 360 UC it can be stowed, along with its various cables, in a carrying pouch. It's not one of those hard cases that provides strong protection against knocks and dings, but it is fairly solid and relatively compact, designed to accommodate the headset when it's folded down, and there's plenty of room for the various connectors.

Images: Sennheiser

There's nothing discreet about this headset. While it is reasonably light at 238g, it is very chunky. The over-head band is broad with a rubbery, padded underside to help it sit comfortably on the head. The ear cups are vast, with cushions comprising a generous 15mm of padded leather-look material.

I had a few problems with wearability. The headband padding isn't very deep, and I was aware at times of the band on the top of my head. It wasn't uncomfortable, just annoyingly present. The cushioning did a good job of keeping my ears enclosed, but the cups pressed in on my ears such that the arms of my glasses were pushed into my cheeks, which wasn't pleasant for long periods.

This was compounded by the fact that the headset was a little large for me. Not so large that it slipped off my head, but large enough that I could feel it jiggling at times as I moved around. People with small heads, and/or glasses wearers might not enjoy the extended wear experience.

All of the buttons are on the downward edge of the right ear cup. Between them they cover all the bases, from making a Bluetooth connection to toggling ANC, controlling audio volume, skipping audio tracks and taking calls. Some actions require double presses on a button, others require single or long presses.

Image: Sandra Vogel/ZDNet

The buttons are quite close together, and quite similar in design. Media controls are on a slider with press feature. So, you slide it one way to skip forwards, another to skip back, and press to pause or play. The same button handles in-call features. Meanwhile, the volume rocker also toggles noise cancelling. There are two problems: one is remembering what button to hunt for and then what to do in order to complete each action; the other is that the buttons are quite close together. Stubby fingers might struggle.

Image: Sennheiser

My wearability and usability issues might not bother other people, and on the plus side the sound quality is superb. I listened to audio books, podcasts, classical and rock music, and enjoyed them all. Voice calls were clear, and the people on the other end of the calls had no problem hearing me, even though there's no boom mike. The ANC was very effective too.

The headset takes about two hours to fully charge, and offers up to 25 hours of battery life. That should mean a good couple of days of usage between charges, and it should be perfectly feasible to keep the headset topped up during the week as you pop in and out of meetings or head out of the office for lunch. Just remember to turn the headset off when you're done with it to conserve battery power. If the battery does fail and you want to listen to music, the wired cable, maybe with a converter to USB-C, will be handy.

On the all-important metric of sound quality the Sennheiser MB 360 UC scores highly. Battery life is good too. I found both fit and usability a little suspect but others may disagree, so try before you buy.

