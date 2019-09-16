Smart speakers are slowly replacing tablets at home Tablet sales are in gradual decline as smart speakers continue to rocket ahead, according to analyst predictions.

For years I've heard people express their love for the Sonos speaker system in their homes and offices, yet I kept on using various evolutions of Bluetooth speakers since I thought they were good enough for me. I've also outfitted my house with Google Home and Amazon Echo devices that have satisfied my listening and voice assistant needs. However, after spending a couple of weeks with a second generation Sonos One, I may be adding Sonos speakers to my Christmas wish list.

A couple times a year I receive emails regarding Sonos speakers and I finally reached out to see if I could test one for myself Sonos speaker for a few weeks. Sonos sent along one of its newer second generation Sonos One speakers and I now understand why people spend thousands outfitting their homes with Sonos.

My experience with Sonos has been a good one, but not perfect. The support for AirPlay 2, the ability to choose Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, and convenience of streaming from nearly every service are benefits I can appreciate. The sound quality of the Sonos One is better than any other Bluetooth speaker or smart speaker I have tried, but I also read that the expensive Apple HomePod and Google Home Max sound better. For the price, it looks like you can't find a better sounding speaker with this much included functionality.

This second generation Sonos One speaker is nearly the same as the first generation with an improved processor, more memory, and Bluetooth Low Energy, but the Bluetooth is not used for streaming audio to the speaker. Sonos recently announced the $179 Sonos One SL that is the same as the Sonos One without a microphone and thus no assistant support, along with the $399 Sonos Move that lets you take your Sonos experience on the go while also adding the capability to stream to the Sonos from your phone via a Bluetooth connection.

Specifications

Amplifier : Two Class-D digital amplifiers

: Two Class-D digital amplifiers Speakers : One mid-woofer and one tweeter

: Aluminum watch case and buckle with flexible Classic band Connectivity : 802.11 b/g WiFi, Bluetooth Low Energy, ethernet

: 802.11 b/g WiFi, Bluetooth Low Energy, ethernet Dimensions: 161.45 x 119.7 x 119.7 mm and 1.85 kilograms (4.08 pounds)

Hardware

The speaker is all black with a matte black grille. It's quite heavy for its size at just over four pounds. This heft is fine though as it helps keep the speaker in place when plugged in and set on a table.

There are no hardware buttons on the top, but touch sensitive areas that you can tap and swipe on to control the speaker physically. There are four buttons around the outside for volume down, volume up, and microphone toggle so you can turn off the mic and voice assistant control quickly and easily. A center button serves to play/pause while a swipe across the middle lets you skip ahead or back a track.

Bass output was a bit weaker than I hoped, but I tried out the other speakers I have around the house and the Sonos One still sounds the best overall. I only tested one speaker so the audio experience was a bit limited. With two speakers in the same space, you can setup a true stereo experience that I am sure would satisfy most music fans.

Sonos smartphone app

The Sonos smartphone app, available for Android and iOS, has the same interface on each platform and is used to setup the speaker. Surprisingly, I had unresolvable issues with my iPhone XS and could not get the Sonos One setup. I tried an Android phone, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and was able to get the Sonos One connected to the proper WiFi network with a selected smart assistant to try out first.

The smartphone app has five icons at the bottom labeled My Sonos, Browse, Rooms, Search, and Settings. When you are playing content a status bar of this content appears above the five labels for quick control of your playback.

The My Sonos page shows recently played content by default so you can quickly jump to different services and content you played. The Browse page lets you select one of the music services you have setup and then jump into an interface for that provider to find and play music.

The rooms page was not that useful for me since I only have this evaluation unit on hand. If you have multiple speakers in various rooms then you can see what is playing on those speakers and control those speakers from within the app. The search page lets you search for artists, songs, albums, playlists, stations, genres, and podcasts. I did not use this page much since I remained within Spotify and in AirPlay mode for most of my testing.

Within settings you will find your account login, system settings, services (voice and music), app preferences, help & tips, and more. You will want to dive in deeper to the system settings area since that is where you fully customize the speaker experience with AirPlay setup, alarms, audio compression, network, music library, and much more.

Even though I've been using Apple iPhones since 2007, I'm a bit embarrassed to admit I never used AirPlay or really explored the functionality. Given that the Sonos One has Apple AirPlay 2 support, I finally tried it out and my eyes have been opened to a whole new world. With AirPlay 2 support you can have music and podcasts from your iOS device play to the Sonos One. This includes using Siri through your iOS device to control your music too.

I subscribe to about 20 podcasts and listen to various audio shows daily since I commute more than two hours roundtrip each day to the office. With the Sonos One, I can easily continue to play and enjoy my podcasts on a fabulous sounding speaker in my home office. I can even use the Sonos app on an Android phone to control playback of content from an iOS device through Apple AirPlay.

In addition to AirPlay 2 support, Sonos offers iOS users the ability to fine tune the Sonos One for your room through its Trueplay utility. Simply tap the Settings>System tab in the Sonos app on your iOS device and then tap on the speaker you wish to tune. Scroll down this settings page until you see Trueplay under the Sound settings. Follow the Trueplay wizard that will have you rotate our iPhone so the mic faces outward and then wander slowly all around the room waving your iPhone up and down as a laser-like pulsating tone emanates from the Sonos One. You can still adjust the equalizer settings on your iPhone after tuning too.

While you can control our music from your phones and have it play on the Sonos One, you can also select to have either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant enabled on the Sonos One to serve as an audio-focused assistant. You cannot have both of these assistants enabled at the same time, but you can switch between them easily with a couple minutes of setup.

Amazon Alexa setup worked flawlessly for me on iOS and Android devices, but I had some issues getting Google Assistant to function through my iPhone XS for some reason. Over the past few weeks, I've spent time using both assistants on the Sonos One. Since I have so many other Google Home devices sprinkled around my house and like the functionality of Google Assistant, I wanted to use it as the assistant on the Sonos One, but it's not behaving as well as I want at this time. If you have multiple Sonos speakers in your office or home you can customize the assistant for each individual speaker and have multiple assistants on a single system. You currently cannot group the Sonos One with your other Google Home speakers so I moved the preferred assistant on the Sonos One back to Amazon Alexa.

One strange problem I am having with Google Assistant on Sonos is asking Google to play music through Spotify. It acknowledges my request and Spotify connection, but then states, "Sorry, I can't help with that yet." I can launch Spotify on my devices and have it stream to the Sonos One so I have to continue to investigate what the problem is here.

With Amazon selected as the assistant, Alexa keeps telling me it cannot skip forward when asked so again I have to manually skip with my phone or swipe on top of the speaker to jump ahead.

Unlike dedicated smart speakers from Amazon and Google, the Sonos One is first a music-focused speaker. Thus, there are some limitations with Alexa and Google Assistant on the Sonos One. The limitations are primarily associated with calling and messaging capability. However, most functions from both platforms are supported and since my family uses the Broadcast function on Google Assistant as an intercom system that's key to its functionality for me.

Check out the full list of music services supported by Sonos to see there is virtually no limitation on what you can play on the Sonos One. The most common services in the US include Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Google Play Music, Pandora, TIDAL, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and more.

Conclusions

The Sonos One (Gen 2) is available now in black or white for $199. You won't find the ability to stream via Bluetooth or a connected 3.5mm audio cable with WiFi streaming the only method for music streaming. With the Sonos focus on music first and a desire for a high quality audio experience I understand that WiFi may provide this higher level for audio quality.

Not sure why I had such an issue setting up the speaker with an iPhone, but it was quick and easy with an Android phone. I'm disappointed by some of the issues with Alexa and Google, but I don't use these assistants as much as I could and it is easy enough to use my phones to control music playback.

I've been very impressed by the quality of the Sonos One and at $199 it may be the best sounding speaker you can find for this price. I think the Sonos One SL may be a better option for me since it provides all the greatness of the Sonos One without the wireless assistants for $20 less. With Google Home minis littered around my house since Google gave them away with other purchases, I have no problem keeping them around for assistant functionality with Sonos speakers provide a higher quality audio experience.

The outstanding audio performance of the Sonos One actually had me thinking more about possibly purchasing a Google Home Max for my office since I experienced limitations with both the Amazon and Google assistants on the Sonos and have a home filled primarily with Google Home speakers. Then again, the AirPlay 2 capability of the Sonos One was awesome and I'm confident Sonos updates will fix some of the issues I've had with the assistants so a Sonos may soon be on my wish list.