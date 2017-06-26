12.9 vs 10.5 Apple iPad Pros, Bixby Voice, and iOS 11 beta (MobileTechRoundup show #401)

Both Kevin and Matthew purchased the new Apple iPad Pro, but in different sizes. One uses it mostly at home while the other is a road warrior. Matt may switch after visiting the Apple Store this week.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

It's been a couple of weeks since we recorded our 400th show and on MobileTechRoundup show #401 we picked a couple of winners from our giveaway celebration.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • Congrats to our contest winners; thanks to LG and HTC for supplying the phone prizes!
  • Matt and Kevin both bought an iPad Pro, but different sizes
  • Early thoughts on the iOS 11 beta on iPad
  • Matt's wife's stolen phone adventures: Back on Android
  • Bixby voice preview
  • OnePlus 5 orders start this week

We wanted to thank the great folks at HTC for offering up an HTC U11. The winner, Arthur, selected the new Solar Red HTC U11.

Adam won the black LG G6 and it will be on its way tomorrow.

You can also check out my thoughts on these two devices in my HTC U11 review and LG G6 full review.

Running time: 64 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 73MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All