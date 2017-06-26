12.9 vs 10.5 Apple iPad Pros, Bixby Voice, and iOS 11 beta (MobileTechRoundup show #401)

It's been a couple of weeks since we recorded our 400th show and on MobileTechRoundup show #401 we picked a couple of winners from our giveaway celebration.

Congrats to our contest winners; thanks to LG and HTC for supplying the phone prizes!

Matt and Kevin both bought an iPad Pro, but different sizes

Early thoughts on the iOS 11 beta on iPad

Matt's wife's stolen phone adventures: Back on Android

Bixby voice preview

OnePlus 5 orders start this week

We wanted to thank the great folks at HTC for offering up an HTC U11. The winner, Arthur, selected the new Solar Red HTC U11.

Adam won the black LG G6 and it will be on its way tomorrow.

You can also check out my thoughts on these two devices in my HTC U11 review and LG G6 full review.

