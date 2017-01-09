123-Reg once again the target of severe DDoS attack

123-Reg has become the target of a DDoS attack which disrupted the company's services only days into 2017.

On Friday, the web hosting provider revealed on Twitter that a suspected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack was underway after some customers on the microblogging platform asked why email accounts could not be accessed.

HackRead reports that some users were also unable to access 123-Reg hosted websites at the time.

"We believe a DDoS attack has just started, we are working out remediation options and impact at present," 123-Reg said on Twitter. "Updates to follow."

Screenshot via Twitter

Happily for customers, the hosting provider's engineering team were able to mitigate and fend off the DDoS attack relatively quickly with service resuming by the early afternoon, only a few hours after the attack started.

"Our teams are continuing to reroute traffic," the firm said. "The DDoS attack was resolved at 1pm. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

In 2016, 123-Reg was the victim of DDoS attacks in both August and October which reached at least 30Gbps in power and size.

123-reg hit the headlines last year after taking hundreds of business customers offline after employees made a catastrophic error in updating the virtual private server (VPS) network belonging to the hosting provider. Customers were left stranded and without an online profile while engineers frantically employed data recovery tools in an attempt to fix the problem.